Afghan Student, Founder of First Afghani Girls Soccer Program, Wins $1000 Scholarship to Study in America

Basir Talayee overcame many obstacles to achieve his goal of studying in America. From witnessing bomb explosions while on his school bus to the fall of his home in Kabul to the Taliban, nothing would stop him. Now with the help of the $1000 Ketonia Perseverance Scholarship Basir is coming to America to make his academic dreams a reality.

Basir Talayee is no stranger to struggle. Raised in Kabul, Afghanistan, he overcame many things on his journey to study in America.

After witnessing a bombing while on his school bus, he knew even before the blood was washed from his clothes that he needed to find a safe place to study. He used Google Translate to learn how to apply for scholarships after convincing his mother to buy a computer.

Basir often would write his applications by the light of a candle due to power restrictions in Kabul. He had to explain to his teacher what a reference letter was and had to help him write it. When the Taliban took over in 2021, he helped his family escape and find asylum.

However, his educational pursuits did not prevent him from giving back to his community. Basir was the founder of the first soccer program for girls in Afghanistan. He was also co-founder of the Youth Mirror Association, an NGO dedicated to helping underprivileged Afghani students get diplomas.

Ketonia is proud to extend The $1000 Perseverance Scholarship to Basir Talayee and wish you the warmest of welcomes to America. May your time here enrich your life, and may you continue to be a shining beacon of perseverance for your fellow countryman and the world!

The Ketonia $1,000 Perseverance Scholarship

The Perseverance Scholarship is open to current undergraduates and high school seniors. Ketonia awards a $1,000 scholarship to the winner to pursue higher education.

Ketonia believes that promoting perseverance and courage in the face of challenges will play an important role in shaping the world's future. In addition, by highlighting their strength, we can encourage them to push through any difficult times in the future. Through the Perseverance Scholarship, Ketonia hopes to encourage students to embrace life's challenges.

To apply, students must write an essay describing a time they went through a difficult time and how it made them stronger. Then, they must submit proof of enrollment, a resume, and a reference letter. Applications are due November 18, 2022. The winner will be announced on January 31, 2023.

About Ketonia

Ketonia is a woman-owned small business whose core mission is to help Americans take control of their health. Mother-son team Geri & John work tirelessly to make new keto products and mouthwatering keto recipes. Ketonia's Keto Nutrition Calculator helps dieters find the exact amount of calories and macronutrients they need to succeed on keto. In addition, Ketonia's Grocery list maker allows anyone to make a grocery list from the over 150 keto recipes

