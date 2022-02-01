Mimeo Photos Expands Wall Decor Collection

Mimeo Photos, the company that turns your most meaningful moments into premium photo products, launches Framed Prints, Framed Canvases and Eco- Friendly Maple Wood Prints

Mimeo Photos, the top rated macOS app and e-commerce solution for creating premium, customizable photo products including books, calendars, puzzles and more, announced today it has expanded its wall decor collection with the introduction of Framed Prints, Framed Canvases and Maple Wood Prints. Mimeo Photos now offers seven different types of wall decor in varying mediums and sizes, giving its customers a more robust selection of decor products to customize with their own photos, artwork and designs.

"There is something for everyone as we continue to evolve our product portfolio," said Sean Doherty," General Manager of Mimeo Photos. "We're thrilled to have a custom framing option with the introduction of Framed Prints and Framed Canvases. Plus our Wood Prints use certified sustainable maple wood which gives photos the most beautiful natural finish. Adding these three new products rounds out our wall decor collection."

More details about Mimeo Photos' new wall decor products:

Framed Prints



Available in black or white, images are encased in a wooden frame that's hand cut and assembled. Choose with or without matte.

Available in four different sizes ranging from 8x10 to 20x30.

Frame back is enclosed and arrives ready to hang with wire. Images are vibrantly printed on Crystal Archive paper with a matte finish.

Framed Canvas



Images are printed on a premium-grade canvas with 1/4" gap between the canvas and the frame for a floating effect.

Choose from white, black or walnut wooden frames in four different sizes ranging from 8x10 to 20x30.

Arrives with a black backing and ready to hang hardware.

Wood Prints



Photos are printed directly on to 1/2" thick maple wood that's sustainably sourced and eco-friendly.

Choose from a natural or whitewash finish, with or without border in four different sizes ranging from 8x10 to 20x30.

Arrives ready to hang.

"Framed Prints are such a quintessential piece of wall decor," said Jim Simpson, Mimeo Photo's Vice President of Product. "We're excited to introduce these elegant and versatile options into our catalog. And with our new Framed Canvas, beautifully refined framing options now complement our classic Wrapped Canvas. Rounding out this new series are our eco-friendly Maple Wood Prints, which offer a truly unique medium to ensure an image stands out. Add character by allowing the maple grain to show through. Go full bleed, or choose to leave a border around the image for a gorgeous natural maple frame effect. No two maple prints will be exactly alike. We can't wait to see what people create with these new offerings."

Mimeo Photos is available everywhere photos are taken and stored. Create Framed Prints, Framed Canvases and Wood Prints at http://www.MimeoPhotos.com, or directly from a mobile device by downloading the free app in the Mac App Store, iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Go to mimeophotos.com/wall-decor to learn more.

About Mimeo Photos

Mimeo Photos turns your most hilarious, joyous, and meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium quality photobooks, wall and tabletop decor, cards, calendars, photo prints, puzzles, blankets and more through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes from any device. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its website or within its apps in the Apple ecosystem or Google Play store. As Apple's long time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region. To learn more, visit http://www.MimeoPhotos.com and follow them on social media @mimeophotos.

