YPO Announces Global Law Firm DLA Piper as a Strategic Relationship

YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, today announced DLA Piper, a multinational law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries, is a YPO Strategic Relationship, enhancing learning experiences and events for YPO members by providing legal perspectives and expertise on the issues impacting business leaders today.

Established in 2005, DLA Piper is located throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning the firm to help clients with their legal needs around the world. DLA Piper offers services in the areas of employment, finance, intellectual property and technology, international trade, regulatory, and government affairs, as well as litigation, arbitration, and investigations, corporate, real estate, tax, restructuring, and projects, energy and infrastructure.

As a result of this new relationship, DLA Piper will provide YPO members with cutting-edge thought leadership, offering invaluable insights to support YPO chief executives and the important business decisions they face, focusing mainly on the health care, technology and financial services industries. In addition, YPO members will have access to select DLA Piper events.

"In this complex marketplace, with regulations and laws being created or changing at a rapid pace, having access to the wise and insightful thought leadership of DLA Piper and its team will be essential for YPO members as they continue their journeys of becoming better leaders," says YPO CEO Xavier Mufraggi.

"As companies continue to seek industry experience in the increasingly regulated worlds of healthcare, life sciences, technology and other sectors, we are confident that our strategic relationship with YPO will help contribute to the valuable insights and quality programs that their members have come to expect," says Joshua Kaye, Chair DLA Piper's Healthcare Sector.

"We look forward to collaborating with YPO's global leadership community in our shared vision of becoming better leaders in our organizations and communities," says Andrew Gilbert, Vice Chair, DLA Piper US Corporate.

About YPO:

YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

