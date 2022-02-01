U.S. Hearing Care Company Gives Hearing Aids to Those in Need Through Its "Magic of Hearing Care" Give Back Campaign

Six People Received Free Hearing Aids as a Result of the Effort

HearingLife, a leader in delivering life-changing hearing care, today shared the impact of its "The Magic of Hearing Care" winter campaign.

After learning that 72% of people with hearing loss wished their hearing was better to enjoy the holidays and special gatherings,+ via research conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the company, HearingLife set out to help.

"The Magic of Hearing Care" campaign gave free hearing aids to those who needed them most. For the opportunity to receive a pair of hearing aids, people were asked to submit either a personal story, or a story on behalf of a loved one, explaining why they were a candidate for the gift of hearing.

But this campaign is not the first time the company has provided free hearing aids. Since 2018, HearingLife has supported "Campaign For Better Hearing" – a year-round give back program where hearing care providers recommend free hearing aids for patients who cannot afford them. Through "Campaign for Better Hearing" the company provides over 80 free pairs of hearing aids each year.

Thanks to "The Magic of Hearing Care," six additional people received assessments, fittings and hearing aids either in time for the 2021 holiday season or at the start of the 2022 new year, free of cost. This is just one example of how HearingLife is committed to providing the care needed to help treat hearing loss. "We were overwhelmed by the emotional stories submitted," shares Dr. Leslie Soiles, Chief Audiologist at HearingLife.

"I'm so proud of this effort and how the HearingLife team impacted the lives of these customers during a particularly important, though often hard, season for those with hearing loss," says Dean Pappous, HearingLife's President. "I know our work will help these individuals – and their families – see all that there is to gain for years to come."

Following are just three of the stories HearingLife received:

