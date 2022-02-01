HMP Global Launches Digital Mental Health Education Initiative

Effort aims to enhance the quality of mental healthcare by educating providers and other stakeholders on the integration and utilization of patient-facing digital mental health treatments to aid clinical decision-making and treatment planning

HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, today announced the launch of a sweeping education initiative for mental health clinicians. The Digital Mental Health 360 (DMH360) Education Initiative marks an important step in advancing the field of mental healthcare and improving efficiencies in the treatment of mental health disorders.

Components of the initiative include educational programming, as well as a dedicated online microsite that features an array of educational tools and content – news, expert interviews, presentations, podcasts, and interactive exchange.

The emerging field of Digital Mental Health incorporates both software and hardware – sometimes with drugs or devices – to prevent, manage, or treat mental health disorders. Clinician and stakeholder awareness of these tools is low and often confused with digital therapeutics, digital medicine, telehealth, or wellness applications.

Digital Mental Health promises myriad benefits to clinicians and patients alike, including improved access to and quality of mental healthcare, improved efficiencies and cost savings in care delivery, and improved patient outcomes through more personalized treatment approaches.

"Digital medicine and digital therapeutics are just about ready for primetime in the field of psychiatry and mental health, but now psychiatry needs to be ready for it," said Rakesh Jain, MD, MPH, Department of Psychiatry, Texas Tech Health Sciences School of Medicine and DMH360 Curriculum Advisor. "Psychiatry is stretched thin and our clinical outcomes are far less than optimum. Digital medicine and therapeutics can act as powerful augmenters to other interventions, and clinicians and patients are both in need of much education on this topic. This is where DMH360 will fill the gap – delivering highly practical, unbiased education, proven strategies, and clinically validated tools with the global mental healthcare community."

Curriculum advisors include:

