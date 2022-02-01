Washington Intelligence Bureau Announces Alex Edwards as Vice President of Operations

Edwards to oversee operations, logistics and quality assurance for the donation processing service provider
Washington Intelligence Bureau (WIB), a Moore company, announces the hiring of Alex Edwards as vice president of Operations. Edwards takes on this leadership role at WIB with a rich background in operations, including warehouse distribution and supply chain logistics.
In his new role, Edwards will oversee operations, supply chain logistics and be responsible for the implementation of workflow efficiencies and cost-effective systems to continue to meet the current and future needs of WIB and its clients. WIB is part of Aegis Processing Solutions, a Moore company with donation processing facilities in Kansas, Oklahoma and Virginia.
"Alex joins WIB with over 25 years of experience in operations, warehouse management, distribution, logistics and supply chain," said Ken Romine, president of Aegis. "The depth and diversity of Alex's expertise make him the perfect addition to the WIB leadership team as we grow and continue to offer best-in-class donation processing services to our clients."
Edwards, a diversely experienced strategic planner, has held senior-level positions at Feeding America and Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. Prior to joining WIB, Edwards served as vice president at RKD Group.
"It is an exciting time to be joining WIB," said Edwards. "The company is one of the oldest and most respected donation processing service providers and I look forward to bringing my expertise to WIB to help accelerate their innovation and growth."
WIB's commitment to providing the best-in-class service and achieving great results has allowed them to grow and serve customers for over 50 years.
About Washington Intelligence Bureau (WIB)
Founded in 1959, WIB is one of the most respected caging and lockbox companies in the U.S., offering the industry's most advanced technology and security to its customers. WIB is committed to processing client donations with speed, accuracy and the highest level of confidentiality. WIB is a part of Aegis Processing Solutions.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
