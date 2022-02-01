HotelPlanner Becomes Exclusive Online Hotel Reservations Provider for USA Bobsled/Skeleton

The deal grows the company's diverse portfolio of sports partners and provides a customized booking engine to offer exclusive hotel rates for USA Bobsled/Skeleton athletes, staff and fans.

HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, today announced a service provider partnership with USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS), the National Governing Body for the sports of bobsled and skeleton in the United States, to become the exclusive online hotel reservations provider for the organization and its fans.

What is Bobsled?

Bobsled has three disciplines: Women's and two-man sleds, which include a pilot and a brakeman, and four-man bobsled which consists of a driver, two crewmen, and a brakeman. The pilot holds onto D-rings that pull ropes connected to the runners to steer the sled down the track. Bobsled athletes come from diverse athletic backgrounds such as football, track and field, soccer and softball and they must be strong, powerful and fast in order to propel the heavy sled off the starting block. Each division requires a different weight for the sled. Two-man sleds weigh a minimum of 384 lbs for men and 284 lbs for women, while a four-man sled is at minimum 462 lbs. A four-man sled with its crew weighs up to 1,389 lbs! The sleds are also made from metal and fiberglass.

What is Skeleton?

The sport of Skeleton was first discovered in 1882 by English soldiers who designed and built a curved toboggan track in Switzerland. This eventually became a professional and Olympic sport in 1926 for both men and women. Skeleton sleds don't have an engine, brakes or a seat belt. Athletes power the 75-100 lb. sled off the starting block by sprinting in a bent over position, which requires strength, power and speed. Athletes negotiate the track at up to 80 miles per hour through subtle shifts in body weight that apply pressure to the shoulder steer bars and knee bars.

"We're very proud to add USA Bobsled/Skeleton to our roster of sports league sponsorships to deliver a customized hotel booking solution for all USABS athletes, coaches, staff and fans," says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

"We are thrilled to partner with HotelPlanner to add value for our athletes, members and fans," says USA Bobsled/Skeleton CEO Aron McGuire. "Our teams travel year-round for training and competitions. A one-stop solution for hotel bookings solves a major logistics challenge and provides cost savings opportunities. It's a win-win for USABS."

About USA Bobsled/Skeleton

USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS), based in Lake Placid, N.Y., is the national governing body for the sports of bobsled and skeleton in the United States. For more information, please visit the USABS website at http://www.usabs.com. Individuals interested in becoming a bobsled or skeleton athlete can visit http://www.usabobsledskeleton.com.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based customer service network, to serve all traveller hotel needs from a single platform. HotelPlanner is one of the world's top providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest Online Travel Agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities and government agencies.

Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com.

