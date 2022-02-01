OpenVault Names Dr. Joe Lancaster as Chief Strategy Officer

Scientist pioneering next generation of OpenVault products

Joe Lancaster, Ph.D., whose leadership in network automation and streaming telemetry helped VelociData move into some of the largest Tier 1 broadband markets in the world, has been named Chief Strategy Officer at OpenVault.

Lancaster, who had held the Chief Strategy Officer position at VelociData prior to the company's acquisition by OpenVault, will be responsible for aligning OpenVault's research and development efforts to create products and solutions that can improve how broadband providers manage and monetize networks.

"With VelociData, Joe was ahead of the curve in recognizing the power for broadband providers of faster access to relevant data," said Mark Trudeau, CEO and Founder of OpenVault. "His vision helped build a massive patent portfolio, strong cloud native product lineup and solid customer base that will help catapult OpenVault into the future."

"Closed loop automation solutions, such as our Profile Management Application, and enhanced data collection functionality including streaming telemetry support are the vanguard of next-generation broadband management solutions," said Lancaster. "We're combining our data science and scalability capabilities with OpenVault's vast experience in providing analytics and actionable solutions to the broadband industry to create a new generation of solutions. We'll be doing more than ever to help broadband operators expand available capacity, optimize performance and monetize the growth on their networks."

A 10-year veteran of VelociData, Lancaster had joined the company as hardware and systems engineering manager and was given progressively more responsibility for overseeing products and architectures. As a graduate research fellow at Washington University in St. Louis he developed novel methods to improve the performance of applications running on heterogeneous computer platforms. Lancaster holds a Ph.D. from the university.

