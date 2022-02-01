U.S. Educators Invited to Discover Ways Dynamic Technology Transforms Learning at Engage, Virtual Education Conference, From Kognity

Thousands of educators worldwide will explore best practices for bridging pedagogy and technology, February 10

Kognity, a global edtech leader, invites U.S. educators to join thousands of colleagues from around the globe at its Engage virtual conference on February 10. At this second annual conference, educators will share their perspectives of 2022 and ideas to improve learning through discussions, roundtables and workshops designed to help elevate teaching practices. Leaders in education from around the world will inspire participants through innovative ideas, case studies and best practices in bridging pedagogy and technology. In 2021, more than 2,000 educators from 106 countries attended Engage.

U.S. educators who register for Engage at https://engage.kognity.com/ using the code "USENGAGE50" receive a 50 percent discount and can choose from more than 40 sessions. Educators can learn if they are eligible for continuing education credits (CEUs) for participating by checking with their district or state education agency.

"Modern learners require dynamic learning resources that engage and excite them about what they are learning," said Hugo Wernhoff, CEO and co-founder, Kognity. "Our Engage virtual conference is designed to encourage educators to hear, learn and share ways they are using technology to transform their teaching and to help students achieve their highest goals."

The daylong conference features five keynotes by noted education leaders:



"Strategies to Support Students as they Create Products of Learning"

Dr. Monica Burns, founder of classtechtips.com



"Embracing the Core of Innovative Teaching and Learning Now and Moving Forward"

George Couros, author of "The Innovator's Mindset"



"4 Laws of Learning"

Jennifer Gonzalez, founder of Cult of Pedagogy



"The Foundation for Progress: An Educator's Role in Shaping Society"

Rangina Hamidi, former Minister of Education of Afghanistan



"3 Keys to Authentic Leadership"

Tyler Tarver, Dean of NLC College, author of "The Baller Teacher Playbook"

A number of sessions will focus on the U.S. Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) including, "Teaching to NGSS with Immersive Technology," "NGSS for School Leaders," "Inquiry Based 3D Science the Secondary Classroom" and "Leading Instruction Through the Lens of NGSS Crosscutting Concepts."

Kognity's digital education platform puts quality science education – aligned to emerging science standards, such as NGSS – at teachers' fingertips. Designed to help students take ownership of their learning, the Kognity science platform not only brings order and structure to new styles of teaching science, but it also serves up curriculum, assessments, and professional development. In short, it's everything teachers need to put "the new science education" into action in their classroom in a way that's as individualized and customized as they want to make it.

"Kognity's innovative platform will support U.S. science teachers as they transform their teaching to implement NGSS, helping students to become scientific thinkers and learners," said Paul Berry, Head of Market, North America. "We look forward to connecting with more U.S. educators at Engage and conferences like ASCD and ISTE 2022 to learn about ways they believe dynamic technology accelerates student learning."

About Kognity

Founded in Sweden, Kognity was designed to redefine traditional classroom resources and supercharge the learning process as we know it. It all began with two students who wanted to create the types of exciting and dynamic interactive learning resources they'd always wanted to experience in their own classrooms. Resolving to create a modern platform to fulfill the needs of the modern teacher and student, the result was Kognity. Today, Kognity is loved by thousands of students, in hundreds of schools, in over 100 countries. For more information, visit http://www.ngss.kognity.com.

