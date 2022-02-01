Spruce Selected By RealPage® to Provide Housekeeping Services for its New Home Sharing Service, Migo®

Nation's largest apartment amenity provider joins RealPage's Migo platform—a partner with Airbnb

Spruce, the leading provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily sector, was selected by RealPage, Inc. as the exclusive housekeeping service for Migo, the apartment home sharing solution it operates in partnership with Airbnb.

RealPage serves more than 19 million units worldwide and has partnered with Airbnb on Migo to make it easier for residents to share their space and benefit from home sharing. With this new affiliation, Spruce will enhance the home-sharing experience by providing luxury turnover services between short-term rentals.

"Migo is a revolutionary new concept designed for maximum flexibility for property owners and long-term residents to home share and monetize their apartments, changing the way people live, work, and travel post Covid," said Todd Butler, Vice President of Migo. "We're pleased to team up with Spruce to provide best-in-class convenience, cleaning expertise, and affordability to our clients."

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. The Migo platform integrates and streamlines a range of services—access control, noise monitoring, insurance, cleaning, and more—that have been difficult to operate and scale in multifamily communities. Residents can use the Migo app to link their Airbnb listing to their community, grant remote access to guests, schedule room cleanings, and more.

Spruce's proptech mobile platform allows multifamily residents to easily book housekeeping services, chores, laundry and more from providers who are background-checked, bonded and insured. The company's focus on delivering high-quality services on-demand has established the company as the national market leader. Spruce now provides service to more than 600,000 households in 17 markets.

"Spruce is excited to partner with Migo in this emerging flexible living market. As more people take advantage of living more affordably through Migo, there will be a greater need for a high level of service and support," said Spruce founder and CEO Ben Johnson. "By partnering with Migo, we'll be able to deliver the best lifestyle services on a national scale to a whole new facet of residents interested in flexible living."

Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The company currently offers Chores, Housekeeping, Pet Care, Laundry and Dry-Cleaning services to over 2,000 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, residents can quickly book services from certified, insured, and background-checked professionals. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services to residents on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has more than 80 employees and is growing rapidly.

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit RealPage.com.

