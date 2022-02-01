FirstService Residential Announces Expanded Role for Regional Leader

Timothy Snowden to Oversee Carolina Lifestyle Communities

FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, has promoted Timothy Snowden, ARM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, formerly a regional director in its Philadelphia High-Rise division. Snowden is now vice president of the company's large-scale lifestyle communities in North and South Carolina.

"This announcement is another advancement in our strategy to expand and serve our growing portfolio in the Carolinas," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Tim's industry knowledge, years of experience and commitment to the FirstService Residential culture have made him the ideal candidate for this position."

Snowden brings his 20 years of industry knowledge, insight gained working closely with boards on education and training, and strategic planning to his new role. Before joining FirstService Residential in 2012, he spent several years working with lifestyle communities in Arizona and Texas. He holds his ARM®, CMCA®, AMS® and PCAM® designations and an MBA from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

Homeowners that choose to buy in lifestyle communities are looking for a particular lifestyle that offers extensive amenities, the ability to engage with their fellow residents and an overall elevated living experience. They are usually 55 and better or multigenerational.

"I am excited for the opportunity to be working with our communities throughout the Carolinas," said Snowden, vice president, lifestyle, FirstService Residential. "The company has pioneered the lifestyle product line and truly understands the needs of lifestyle communities. I look forward to contributing to the organization's continued growth and success."

"Tim will play an integral role in serving the boards we manage in the market," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "He is focused on driving results and takes an active role in developing the associates under his leadership."

