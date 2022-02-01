JDM Technology Group Acquires Premier Software Provider Builder Software Tools

JDM Technology Group, a global group of leading software providers for the architecture, engineering, construction, maintenance, and operations industries, announced today that it has acquired Ottawa, ON-based Builder Software Tools.

JDM Technology Group, a global group of leading software providers for the architecture, engineering, construction, maintenance, and operations industries, announced today that it has acquired Ottawa, ON-based Builder Software Tools. The transaction closed on January 31, 2022, after approval from Builder Software Tools' founders, Rick Wright and Elizabeth Stom.

Founded in 1996, Builder Software Tools is Canada's premier provider of ERP software for new home and condo builders. Their comprehensive, user-friendly solutions help new homebuilders streamline processes, gain efficiencies, and deliver superior customer service throughout the entire project life cycle.

"It's exciting to see the completion of the sale, which will ensure the long-term stability and growth of the business," said Wright and Stom in a joint statement. "The JDM Technology Group is a great fit for Builder Software Tools. Not only does JDM bring industry expertise and global resources to the business, but their focus on people means it will be a good home for our customers and our employees."

JDM Technology Group has acquired more than 30 companies since 2004 and has a proven strategy for integrating acquired companies into its existing infrastructure. The acquired companies retain their unique brand and staff, while benefiting from JDM's technical resources and extensive industry expertise. A unique aspect of JDM's strategy is to never end-of-life their software.

"We're pleased to be a part of the next phase of the Builder Software Tools story. Their exceptional builder software is a great fit for our global portfolio of construction software businesses," said JDM CEO Jim McFarlane.

Builder Software Tools will join Explorer Software, a JDM Technology Group company based out of Vancouver, BC. Explorer President Carmen Greene will lead Builder Software Tools and oversee day-to-day operations. "I'm looking forward to working with the Builder Software Tools team. Together, we will build for the long term as we continue to focus on helping Canadian builders grow their businesses with powerful, intuitive software."

About Builder Software Tools

For more than 25 years, Builder Software Tools has been the premier provider of ERP software for new home and condo builders in Canada. Their software solutions help homebuilders streamline processes, gain efficiencies, and deliver superior customer service throughout the entire project life cycle.

About JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering business software systems for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations industries with over 150,000 users served in 40 countries on 7 continents, employing over 550 staff. The JDM Technology Group's core philosophy is a long-term commitment to customer support and service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers. JDM Technology Group companies include CSSP, CostCon, LEVESYS, Nimbus, Plusfactor, and Spearhead Software in Australia and New Zealand; Computer Guidance Corporation, ConEst Software, Explorer Software, EPAC, IndustrySmarts, JOBPOWER, Maestro Technologies, MicroMain Corporation, MPulse Software, TeamWORKS, and Vision InfoSoft in North America; and Estimate, Integrity, RedSkyIT, Rendra, and Safran in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/jdm_technology_group_acquires_premier_software_provider_builder_software_tools/prweb18462197.htm