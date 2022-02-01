Options Medical Weight Loss™ Clinic Helps Orland Park Woman Regain Control

Mother of two loses over 27lbs in the Transformation Challenge.
ORLAND PARK, Ill. (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
Danielle Bergman of Orland Park, IL has finally made personal fitness and health a priority in her life. As a busy mother of two and full-time nurse, she has always put others first. But she now recognizes that her own health impacts how she deals with others.
"Taking care of myself benefits everyone else in my life- my family, friends, and patients,'' says Bergman. "Working with my Options Medical Weight Loss counselor has helped me plan ahead nutritional choices, plan around holidays and special events, and overall provided encouragement and support through a huge lifestyle change."
As a leading weight loss clinic, Options Medical Weight Loss combines the benefits of medical prescriptions along with a range of personalized nutrition programs managed by certified professionals. Every aspect of care is customized to each patient's medical history, weight loss goals, and any social obstacles they may face. "Our doctors listen to each individual's personal struggles, provide nurturing counsel and cheer on successes. Each patient receives a weekly one-on-one counseling session to keep them on track toward reaching their weight loss goal," said Dr. Matthew Walker, the CEO of Options Medical Weight Loss.
"I have lost 27.3 lbs and 17.3% body fat which is amazing but how I feel is even more incredible. I have more energy to chase around my two busy little people, I spend more time walking our dog, and am overall happier because I feel more like myself again," states Bergman.
Options Medical Weight Loss has proven successful in helping people attain better health, mobility, and self-confidence through the personalized care of its dedicated weight loss professionals. "The essential components that are so often disjointed in the weight loss industry are the aid of medications and the customization of nutrition programs. We are committed to delivering both with perfection. With our clinics in Illinois, Arizona, Florida, and Ohio, we are getting closer to realizing our vision of helping a million people lose weight before 2030," Walker said.
"I have truly transformed physically and mentally. I'm no longer deleting pictures of myself," said Bergman.
To learn more about other programs to help you lose weight and improve your overall health, sign up for a free consultation at https://optionsmedicalweightloss.com/get-your-free-consultation/ Or call 888-405-5673
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/options_medical_weight_loss_clinic_helps_orland_park_woman_regain_control/prweb18462043.htm
