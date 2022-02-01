Cantata Health Solutions set to exhibit at Open Minds Conference

The Performance Management Institute February 15th – 17th

Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for hospitals and behavioral health facilities, will be exhibiting at the Open Minds Performance Management Institute exhibition in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The Behavioral Health industry will be introduced to their new EHR platform, Arize, and their suite of client-centered products.

The show's overall theme is that achieving success and long-term sustainability in the middle of a transformation necessitates exceptional performance. The OPEN MINDS 2022 Performance Management Institute delves into the performance standards for realigning management, financial, and clinical operations to improve performance. Featuring best practices, methodologies, and strategies for enhancing performance, as well as health plan and payer executives' perspectives on performance - and the provider organization leaders who are making it happen!

"We are ecstatic to be exhibiting at the Performance Management Institute and surrounded by industry leaders who we can educate about our products and services," Adam Feldman, Sr. Vice President of Business Development, Cantata Health Solutions.

If you would like a complimentary registration pass to attend the Open Minds Performance Management Institute and additional information about the show, please email Lori Nicolosi, Business Development Executive: lori.nicolosi@cantatahealth.com

About Open Minds

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the sectors of the health and human service industry serving complex consumers. For thirty years, they've been pioneers for change—helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to be successful in an evolving market with new policies and regulations.

Its mission is to continuously advance the quality of services delivered to individuals with chronic conditions and complex support needs. That is why they strive to provide market information and management knowledge that improves the efficiency and effectiveness of organizations financing or delivering services in these markets. To learn more about Open Minds, visit: https://openminds.com/

About Cantata Health Solutions

Cantata Health Solutions delivers award-winning software for acute, post-acute, and behavioral health facilities purpose-built to improve the health of the facilities and their patients. Cantata Health's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), financial management, and Electronic Health Records (EHR) software are configurable to meet the unique needs of each facility or system; provide staff and administrators with greater visibility to patient care across the continuum of care; ensure predictable financial outcomes; improve back-office operations; clinical efficiency; and revenue recovery. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, their team of experts provides uncommonly attentive service and support. For more information about Cantata Health Solutions, or to request a demo visit: https://cantatahealth.com/



