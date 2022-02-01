Black History Month & Tackling Racism in the Canadian Workplace

An impassioned and informative presentation that puts Black Canadians at the center of the telling of Canadian history by world-renowned author, speaker, scholar, and poet, Dr. Afua Cooper.
February 01, 2022
For organizations committed to improving racial and ethnic justice in the workplace, learn how an understanding and appreciation of Black history can lead to the fulfillment of equity, diversity, and inclusion (DEI) goals. Companies must put racial and ethnic justice on their agendas and set a strategy to become anti-racist organizations.
For four centuries, Black people have contributed vastly to and shaped Canadian society, culture, and heritage from coast to coast to coast.
Blacks in their capacities and roles as enslaved people, Maroons, Loyalists, Refugees, sailors, soldiers, scholars, immigrants, nurses, educators, porters, musicians, scientists, and explorers have built this country. Yet these achievements and contributions have been diminished, marginalized, and at times erased.
This event is ideal for:
- Corporate boards of directors
- Senior management team offsite presentations
- All hands team meetings
- DEI training launches
- Professional associations & unions
- Universities, school boards, non-profit organizations
Virtual and in-person presentations are offered from January through March 2022.
