Harris Teeter Announces $10,000 Donation to Provide Afghan Refugee Resettlement Support

Donation will help Save Our Allies in their work to assist Afghan allies with transition to the U.S. and Visa services

Harris Teeter announced today a donation of $10,000 to support the resettlement of Afghan families across the company's marketing areas. The donation will help the non-profit, Save Our Allies, evacuate Afghan allies, assist with transition into the United States and help allies with Visa services when they arrive. Harris Teeter's donation will go towards helping Afghan families expedite the Visa process so they can begin work, which will ease their transition.

This donation was born after Harris Teeter President, Tammy DeBoer, saw a news story that featured Save Our Allies' work with a refugee who escaped Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul. He was one of the very few refugees who had received his work visa since coming to the U.S. and began working at a Harris Teeter store.

"Harris Teeter understands the value and impact of building a strong community," said Nick Palmisciano, Board Member with Save Our Allies "Save Our Allies is honored to work in partnership to ensure our Afghan allies have access to meaningful employment, a critical component to dignified resettlement and productivity. We are so grateful for the generosity and support of Harris Teeter in helping us take care of our allies."

Harris Teeter will partner with Save Our Allies to help recruit and employ Afghanistan refugees who are seeking work in Harris Teeter marketing areas.

"It's our honor to support Save Our Allies and help our Afghan allies resettle here in the United States," said Tammy DeBoer, President of Harris Teeter. "We hope that this grant will provide relief to Afghan families who are starting a new life and help make the transition easier for them. We look forward to helping to employ our Afghan allies once they receive work authorization."

About Save Our Allies

Save Our Allies mission is to rescue American Citizens, Permanent Residents, SIV Holders, and other special populations from Afghanistan and help them navigate the many challenges of being a Refugee in order to form a successful and productive life in the United States.

About Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. KR. The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

