CTNext Governor's Innovation Fellowship Announces Early Decision Fellows

Talent acquisition and retention program names seven early decision fellows to join the 2022 cohort

CTNext today announced it has named seven early decision fellows to join its Governor's Innovation Fellowship (GIF) spring cohort. Launched in 2020, the GIF program helps retain Connecticut's young talent by matching them with growing companies in the state and providing fellows with a cohort-based experience that includes professional and social components.

In its first year, GIF had a cohort of 18 fellows with full-time jobs in Stamford and provided them with a network of resources to start their careers. This year, the program has expanded to include statewide candidates and partner companies.

"Talent recruitment and retention continues to be a priority in Connecticut," said Onyeka Obiocha, executive director of CTNext. "This program directly addresses the need to identify and match young talent with companies in the state. If we create an environment where recent graduates can find a job, build a network, and enjoy the places they live, we have a great chance of keeping them here."

The following individuals have been named early decision candidates to the 2022 GIF cohort:



Gabriel Bitencourt, Sacred Heart University: Target Arm (Ridgefield)

Morgan Dow, Fairfield University: ReferWell (Stamford)

Kelly Finn, University of Connecticut: McKinsey & Company (Stamford)

Dawson Hettrick, University of Connecticut: RevMedica (New Haven)

Kianji Huggan, University of Connecticut: Accenture (Hartford)

Rebecca Millward, University of Hartford: Henkel (Stamford)

Michael Neumann, Quinnipiac University: Electric Boat (Groton)

The remaining members of the cohort will be finalized over the next few months as CTNext continues to match partner company job openings with qualified graduates.

"I am extremely confident that the early decision fellows we've selected so far will thrive both socially and professionally as they enter Connecticut's workforce together and begin our programming," said Julia Napolitano, program associate at CTNext. "One of the biggest resources we offer our fellows is the curated network of peers at their fingertips. The 2022 cohort is already on its way to exceed in size and diversity."

About GIF:

The Governor's Innovation Fellowship offers ambitious, high-achieving recent graduates the opportunity to work at top innovative companies in Connecticut, developing their careers while working together as a community of fellows, growing together professionally and personally to create a cohort of talent, camaraderie, and growth in the state. For more information, visit http://www.ctnext.com/programs-and-resources/programs/ctgif/

About CTNext:

CTNext develops programs and funding to help technology- and innovation-based startups and early-stage businesses grow in Connecticut. CTNext, a subsidiary of Connecticut Innovations, also manages initiatives to expand and strengthen the ecosystem that supports new business development across the state, including Innovation Places, the Higher Education Entrepreneurship Fund, CTNext Partners and more. For more information, visit http://www.ctnext.com

