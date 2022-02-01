Search for Top Certified Emergency, Trauma and Transport RNs Begins in Revamped BCEN Distinguished Awards Program

Nominations of top board certified RNs practicing in five emergency nursing specialties are being accepted by the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) through February 28. New in 2022, BCEN's Distinguished Awards have a signature look and a streamlined process.

The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) has opened the nomination window for the 2022 BCEN Distinguished Awards to recognize one top board certified RN in each the following specialties: emergency, pediatric emergency, trauma, flight and critical care transport.

Over 50,000 RNs worldwide hold one or more BCEN credential, with over 40,000 holding the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) alone. Nurses holding a specialty board credential, which validates advanced knowledge, clinical judgment and professionalism across a specialty body of knowledge, are among the elite practitioners in their fields.

"BCEN's Distinguished Awards recognize the contributions of specialty certified nurses across the emergency spectrum," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC. "Honoring their dedication to patient care and commitment to specialty excellence has never been more important."

Nominations are now being accepted for the following five awards:



Distinguished CEN Award (adult/mixed emergency)

Distinguished CPEN Award (pediatric emergency)

Distinguished CFRN Award (flight)

Distinguished CTRN Award (critical care ground transport)

Distinguished TCRN Award (trauma)

"Our streamlined nomination process is designed to make it easier than ever to put your candidate or yourself forward for recognition," said Schumaker.

Visit https://bcen.org/distinguished-award-nominations/ to submit your nominee or yourself. All submissions must be fully completed by 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday, February 28.

Honorees will be selected based on their clinical excellence and professionalism in their own specialty nursing practice or role and their leadership and innovation in supporting and advancing specialty certification for other nurses in their specialty. The BCEN Distinguished Award judging panels include nurse experts and industry leaders in each specialty.

New in 2022, honorees will receive a commemorative Distinguished Award pin. Winners will be announced in April, and pandemic permitting, will be honored with an in-person celebration at their workplace later in the year.

Visit bcen.org/awards for complete details on BCEN's awards programs. Nominations for the 2022 BCEN National Certification Champion Awards will open in June.

About BCEN

Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Nearly 59,000 BCEN board certifications are held by registered nurses (RNs) who specialize in emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, pediatric emergency and trauma nursing. BCEN offers the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®) and Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®) certifications. Through the award-winning BCEN Learn continuing education platform and the new-in-2022 BCEN Learn Live conferences, BCEN supports advanced emergency nursing lifelong learning. Learn more at bcen.org. Follow BCEN on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

