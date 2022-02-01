First-of-its-Kind SMART Toilet Seat Launches Today in the US

Washie Toilet Seat Dispenses Alcohol-Based Cleaning Solution to Provide Customers with Alternative to Paper Toilet Seat Covers and Cleaner Public Restroom Experience
SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
A new, innovative toilet seat hits the market today, replacing the old, ineffective paper toilet seat cover. Washie Toilet Seat is the first-ever SMART toilet seat that dispenses an alcohol-based cleaning solution to wipe the seat down before and after use.
The toilet seat is designed for public restrooms to provide customers with a cleaner restroom experience and eliminate paper toilet seat covers for good. Studies have shown that paper toilet seat covers are absorbent, ineffective and most restroom users do not like using them. In fact, customers prefer Washie Toilet Seat over these inconvenient seat covers.
More than 300 restroom users were surveyed, and here's what they had to say:
- 85% prefer the Washie Toilet Seat over the paper toilet seat covers traditionally used in public restrooms.
- 3 in 4 people (75%) are unsatisfied with existing toilet seat covers –further underscoring why a new, innovative solution is needed!
- With 82% of people wiping the toilet seat with toilet paper, regardless of restroom-provided seat covers, it's clear that Washie Toilet Seat is the answer!
It's no secret that restroom users who hover (which research has shown can be damaging to the body) are usually the culprits who leave behind the most mess. Now with Washie Toilet Seat, users can clean the seat before and after use. For those who often sit down and prefer not to use the unsanitary and ineffective seat covers, such as women and children, Washie Toilet Seat is the solution for them. Washie Toilet Seat allows every user to feel confident that the public restroom toilet seat is clean before use.
Washie Toilet Seat is designed for high-traffic restrooms such as airports, stadiums, and hospitals. The seat connects to a convenient app that notifies maintenance when a battery or cartridge is low, helping to maintain a sanitary and pleasant experience for all patrons
"I invented this toilet seat while I was taking my 4-year-old son to an airport restroom. I was shocked at how unsanitary the toilet seat was and proceeded to clean - it with soap and toilet paper so my son could sit comfortably," said Rob Poleki, founder of Washie. "With our product, no one will ever need to use the ineffective paper seat cover, or scramble to clean their seat with soap from the sink."
The Washie Toilet Seat can be used in 3-steps for a cleaner public restroom experience:
- GRAB toilet paper.
- HOLD your hand by the sensor located on the side of the seat where an alcohol-based cleaning solution will rise to the surface of the seat.
- WIPE the seat down before use.
Washie is rolling out nationwide this month. Look out for its innovative seats installed in airports, hospitals, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and office spaces. For more information, visit http://www.washieproducts.com.
About Washie Toilet Seat
Washie Toilet Seat is the first SMART toilet seat that dispenses an alcohol-based cleaning solution to wipe the seat down before and after use. The product is designed for high-traffic public restrooms in airports, hospitals, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and office spaces, and eliminates the need for paper seat covers, providing users with a more sanitary experience and greater peace of mind.
