Lutheran Services Florida joins the Florida Purchasing Group

Lutheran Services Florida (LSF) announced today that it has joined the Florida Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing group that helps local governments post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. bidnet direct's Florida Purchasing Group provides notification to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, any addenda and award information from nearly 50 participating agencies from across Florida. LSF invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/lutheranservicesflorida.

LSF joined the purchasing group in November. In joining, LSF has become the 46th participating local government agency utilizing the system to streamline the purchasing process. The Florida Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local State government agencies a method to minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process. LSF was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually before joining the system. In joining, LSF looks to save time, increase competition and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.

LSF now has access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Florida Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to respond to bids with local government agencies can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/lutheranservicesflorida. LSF invites all current vendors not already registered on the purchasing group to do so today. Vendor registration is easy and takes only a few minutes online.

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. In addition, the Florida Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda associated with those bids and advance notice of term contract expiration. A robust NIGP code category list allows vendors registering to find the correct codes and receive matched bids.

"By using the Florida Purchasing Group, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state. In addition to the time savings we anticipate, our vendors will also benefit from registering in one location for all local bid opportunities. We invite all of our current vendors to register or contact the vendor support team with any questions," stated Dakota Gourgel, Procurement Manager of Lutheran Services Florida.

Vendors may register on the Florida Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/lutheranservicesflorida. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Florida government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Florida Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Lutheran Services Florida:

LSF is an organization dedicated to serving those most vulnerable members of our communities by providing life-changing human services to all people regardless of age, background, or belief system.

About bidnet direct:

bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Florida Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

