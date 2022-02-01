FEI and NABA Form Strategic Partnership

Access to Finance and Accounting Community and Content Hub Aims to Educate, Encourage, and Empower Early- to Mid-Career Financial Professionals; Marks First Step in Multi-Phase Agreement

Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs, CAOs, and other finance leaders, and the National Association of Black Accountants(NABA) have entered into a strategic partnership focused on the professional development of future finance leaders. Through this partnership, NABA members will be provided a subscription to FEI Engage, the only community and content hub for career development focused strictly on finance and accounting. FEI Engage will increase NABA members' ability to connect with an expanded finance network and tap into the wisdom of experienced financial professionals for learning, development, and career advancement.

"We're honored to partner with the National Association of Black Accountants to help fulfill their very important mission," said Andrej Suskavcevic, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF). "We believe that the future of the profession depends on a community effort to develop emerging talent. FEI's membership comprises a wealth of knowledge from some of the most reputable and influential financial leaders in their fields. We hope that by extending access to those individuals through FEI Engage, NABA can continue to bridge the opportunity gap for Black professionals in the accounting, finance, and related business professions."

FEI Engage includes various professional development resources, including:

