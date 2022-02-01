FlexiSpot Announces It Has Established a North America-based PR Team Led by Veteran Media Strategist and Public Relations Executive, Stacy Callahan

North America PR Team to Elevate FlexiSpot's Brand Awareness as the Leader in Ergonomic Products for the Home and Office in the U.S. Market

FlexiSpot, the maker of best-in-class ergonomic products that help consumers adapt to a world in motion, announces that it has established a North America-based PR Team to elevate its brand awareness in the U.S. market. The North America PR Team will be led by Stacy Callahan, a veteran public relations executive and media strategist with more than 25 years of experience working with brands across a wide range of industries including business, health, health-tech, non-profit, travel, lifestyle, consumer products, food & beverage, and education.

Based in the New York City metro area, Ms. Callahan joins FlexiSpot as Vice President, North America PR. In this role, Callahan will build and lead a team of North America-based PR specialists to elevate FlexiSpot's brand awareness as the leader in ergonomic products for the home and office. Prior to joining FlexiSpot, Callahan spent nearly ten years as Vice President of Astonish Media Group, a leading boutique public relations and media strategy firm based in New York City, where she honed her skills as a writer and storyteller, while strategizing and executing PR campaigns for a wide variety of B2B and B2C clients across many industries. Callahan started her public relations career as an entertainment publicist working for such prestigious companies as The Walt Disney Company, as well as SONY, where she was Director of East Coast Publicity and Promotions for twelve years, working on such film releases as Jerry Maguire and the Spiderman franchise. Ms. Callahan has well-established media relationships and has enjoyed many placements in such high profile outlets including The New York Times, WSJ, CBS This Morning, The Today Show, USA Today, and The Dr. Phil Show.

"We are excited to establish a powerhouse communications team in North America led by PR expert Stacy Callahan," says Lane Xiang, CEO of FlexiSpot. "Stacy's vast experience as a media strategist and public relations executive will help propel FlexiSpot into a well-known productivity and wellness brand and leader in the ergonomic marketplace."

"I'm excited to join FlexiSpot and build a team that will deliver exceptional results for the brand," says Stacy Callahan, VP, North America PR. "I look forward to directing the team in positioning FlexiSpot as the must-have ergonomic product for homes, offices, and workspaces for all consumers."

FlexiSpot, a subsidiary of Loctek, a publicly traded company headquartered in China, designs and manufactures award-winning ergonomic solutions that help people lead healthier and more productive lives including height adjustable standing desks, office fitness chairs, storage and organization racks, adjustable bed bases, and more. FlexiSpot's Deskcise Pro™, the world's first sit-stand-cycle desk bike, was named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree.

