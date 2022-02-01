Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship offers custom reporting for small business activity and state of entrepreneurship

The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) announced they will be offering custom research reporting services with curated data on the state of entrepreneurship and small business activity within a specific region, city, or beyond. This data driven tool will allow policy makers, economic development professionals and entrepreneurial support organizations to better understand the challenges and opportunities that support entrepreneurship.

The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) announced they will be offering custom research reporting services with curated data on the state of entrepreneurship and small business activity within a specific region, city, or beyond. This data driven tool will allow policy makers, economic development professionals and entrepreneurial support organizations to better understand the challenges and opportunities that support entrepreneurship.

The data is being made available following the publication of the first-ever State of Entrepreneurship Report (SOER) released in December 2021. The SOER is a comprehensive examination of the key statistics, trends, perspectives, organizations, and programs that are currently supporting entrepreneurship in the Inland Empire.

"IECE's goal in producing the State of Entrepreneurship Report was to bring the voice of local entrepreneurs to those who need to hear it most," said Mike Stull, Director of IECE. "Custom reports are a potent tool for policymakers, economic impact drivers, and business owners and entrepreneurs to analyze growth potential within the region."

The custom data reports include survey results of more than 10,000 entrepreneurs and business owners representing a diverse group of industries.

Access the 2021 State of Entrepreneurship report (https://entre.csusb.edu/content/SOER)

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/inland_empire_center_for_entrepreneurship_offers_custom_reporting_for_small_business_activity_and_state_of_entrepreneurship/prweb18464796.htm