Dark Horse CPAs Announce Promotion of Teddy Mizerak from Accelerator to Principal

Mizerak Completes Principal Accelerator Program, establishes SMB Accounting and Tax Practice Louisville, Kentucky

Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the promotion of Teddy Mizerak to Principal. Mizerak's outstanding client service to small businesses in the areas of tax and accounting has earned him a seat at the table, becoming an equity Principal of the firm.

Teddy entered the Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program in June 2021 where he built a substantial 6-figure book of business, due to a combination of noteworthy interpersonal skills, technical knowledge and following the Dark Horse business development playbook. Teddy has received numerous 5-star reviews online as well as a Net Promoter Score of 100% during his tenure as an Accelerator. Due to the quality of his work, the depth of his relationships with clients and his contributions to the firm, the decision was made to promote him to Principal immediately.

Speaking about some of the challenges and rewards of the position, Teddy stated, "Getting that first client to believe in you was a major milestone for me. Fast-forward to seeing how appreciative clients are when you provide them with strategic advisory that tangibly improves their bottom line is extremely rewarding. The collaboration from both my peers and the Dark Horse leadership team has been invaluable in being able to build my practice and provide superior client service." When asked what he would impart to future Accelerators at the firm, Mizerak responded, "It's not easy to field the inbound inquiries, onboard clients and get the work done all at the same time, but it definitely has a purpose and a payoff. You're building something in a condensed period of time that will benefit you for decades to come." Speaking about what he is most excited about in the future, he mentioned, "There's two main things. Number one is continuing to refine and improve our client experience, including the forward-looking strategic advisory. Number two is the great team we're building here in Louisville and the growth we're forecasting."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

