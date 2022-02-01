Multi Radiance Medical partners with Northeast Seminars, University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for 2022 certification programs

Students will learn how Multi Radiance Medical laser therapy works for small and large animal rehabilitation in four upcoming veterinary certification programs through Northeast Seminars and the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.

Multi Radiance Medical (MRM), a global leader in developing and manufacturing laser therapy devices for pain management, inflammation control, and wound healing in animals, has announced its sponsorship of several upcoming certification programs through veterinary continuing education provider Northeast Seminars (NES) and the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM) in 2022.

MRM will sponsor four comprehensive NES training programs for certification in various veterinary disciplines: Canine Rehab Certification Program (CCRP), Equine Rehab Certification Program (CERP), Small Animal Myofascial Practitioner (CSMP), and Canine Manual Therapy (CCMT).

In each course, participants will learn about MRM laser therapy in online lectures and then apply their knowledge in hands-on lab sessions. This hybrid online/in-person program provides a well-rounded education on the most current and relevant modalities and techniques necessary for successful outcomes.

With over 30 peer-reviewed and published studies showing clinical efficacy and safety, NES and UTCVM welcome the partnership with MRM.

"We are excited to welcome Multi Radiance into our family of sponsors. Therapeutic laser is an important part of canine rehabilitation, and we value MRM's approach to both in-clinic and take-home therapeutic laser treatment options," said Robert Rossetti, NES CEO.

Additionally, MRM looks forward to collaborating with NES and UTCVM and its industry-renowned instructors to provide high-quality education to future veterinary professionals.

"We are honored to sponsor NES and UTCVM certification programs, where the best and brightest veterinary practitioners will have the opportunity to learn how MRM laser therapy can enhance treatment outcomes," said Max Kanarsky, MRM Founder & CEO.

To enroll in upcoming NES and UTCVM veterinary certification programs, visit utvetce.com.

About Multi Radiance Medical

Multi Radiance Medical manufactures FDA-cleared super pulsed laser therapy devices for pain management, wound healing, inflammation control, and more in veterinary medicine. For over 10 years, Multi Radiance laser technology has offered veterinary professionals a safe, non-invasive, and drug-free alternative to traditional prescription medications and surgery. multiradiance.com

About Northeast Seminars

Founded in 1981, Northeast Seminars is a leading veterinary continuing education provider, offering live and online programs for veterinarians, veterinary technicians, veterinary assistants, handlers, physical therapists, physical therapy assistants, and occupational therapists. Its industry-renowned instructors provide certification programs in the fields of canine and equine rehabilitation and veterinary sports medicine. utvetce.com

