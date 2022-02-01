Vestorly Powers Socxo's Brand Advocacy Platform With AI-Driven Curated Content Streams

Vestorly has entered into a partnership with Socxo, a cloud-based brand advocacy and amplification platform. Socxo has integrated Vestorly's award winning Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven curated content streams into its product and offers it to its growing customer base. Content from Vestorly's curated categories can now be accessed and shared directly through Socxo's platform to easily amplify marketing messages and campaigns. Clients will have access to a robust inventory of fresh third-party content that has been filtered for safety, relevance and compliance.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
Vestorly has entered into a partnership with Socxo, a cloud-based brand advocacy and amplification platform. Socxo has integrated Vestorly's award winning Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven curated content streams into its product and offers it to its growing customer base. Content from Vestorly's curated categories can now be accessed and shared directly through Socxo's platform to easily amplify marketing messages and campaigns. Clients will have access to a robust inventory of fresh third-party content that has been filtered for safety, relevance and compliance.
Ralph Pahlmeyer, CEO of Vestorly, explains "We are excited to begin our relationship with Socxo and grow it to the next level. The integration of our licensed technology into Socxo's existing product platform will provide a seamless content solution to their growing customer list.
The new content integration will assist the professionals and companies that use Socxo's platform to build stronger and more lasting relationships with both established and prospective clients.
Socxo's customers will be able to efficiently share relevant, timely content from a curated stream of articles with just a few clicks and deliver them via email or social media, to both inform and engage their audience of established and prospective customers.
Vestorly's AI-driven content management engine tracks engagement and learns the audience preferences thereby surfacing highly relevant content. It also learns from their interests, such as hobbies, social causes, and other affinities that allow the users and their audience to bond together in a tighter and more personal relationship.
Sudarsan Rao, CEO of Socxo explains "Our customers expect us to be ahead of the curve with product solutions that meet the increasing demands of online communication. There is no doubt that providing our community with safe, reliable and relevant content will be a core component of their marketing toolbox for years to come. We are excited to offer the power of Vestorly's artificial intelligence powered content management engine to our market. We are certain that our customers will appreciate how it will drive their growth"
Rao, continues, "Ours is a technology platform that brings the distributed enterprise stakeholders together as teams. Be it employees, customers, partners or fans. We have been evolving our product with a focus on last mile attribution to the brand advocacy space. Through Vestorly, we will now have access to highly differentiated streams of content for this purpose."
With a library of 72 out-of-the-box curated content categories, Socxo's customers can hit the content marketing gas pedal at full throttle and maximize their content amplification. Vestorly's content libraries are updated in real time so there is constant, fresh, and relevant content that can be shared for any marketing purpose.
"We've seen a significant uptick in requests for AI solutions that provide relevant and timely content to maintain a feeling of connection and engagement through both internal and external communications." Pahlmeyer notes. "This is an indication that AI-powered content platforms are not just the wave of the future in content marketing, rather already in demand today."
About Vestorly
Vestorly is on the cutting edge of content marketing with a pioneering content management engine that leverages the latest advances in artificial intelligence to curate, market and manage content. With a mission to usher in the next generation of data-powered content engagement Vestorly enables customers to maintain their business's personal and human side.
The core of Vestorly's software is an intelligent content engine that curates content from anywhere in the world. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Vestorly's software surfaces personalized content streams in more than 72 ready-to-share or customizable categories. Vestorly's content curation process lowers the cost of content inventory by factors of 3X or more and reduces the friction of leveraging content through its Robo-ComplianceⓇ system to ensure safe content streams for financial advisors.
For more information on Vestorly's leading-edge AI-powered Content Management Engine, go to http://www.Vestorly.com.
For more information contact Joel Goobich: joel@vestorly.com
About Socxo
Socxo is a SaaS and mobile-based technology platform based out of Bangalore, that enables brands to streamline their social media efforts and maximize their organic reach through "people networks". Socxo powers-up Sales and Marketing through Employee Advocacy, Social Selling and Nano Influencer marketing.
It also allows for monitoring and reporting of activity, giving businesses the intelligence to refine and maximize their content marketing reach through people networks.
To know more about the brand advocacy platform, go to http://www.socxo.com.
For more information contact Ajit Narayan: ajit@socxo.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/vestorly_powers_socxos_brand_advocacy_platform_with_ai_driven_curated_content_streams/prweb18468285.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.