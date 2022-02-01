Sigmetrix To Sponsor Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE World 2022

Attendees will be able to explore how Sigmetrix can help them gain a competitive edge by bringing their products to market faster

Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, will sponsor Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE World 2022 being held virtually February 7-9, 2022.

Do you want to reduce development cost and time? Do you want to gain a competitive edge by bringing your products to market faster? Ignoring mechanical variation during the initial design activities usually causes multiple iterative design loops as problems are uncovered during validation, prototype, and pilot stages. Fixing the problems after they appear, instead of preventing them initially via planned simulation activities, leads to expensive engineering changes, added prototype costs, and delays in release dates. Design engineering teams can reduce these costly changes and bring products to market more quickly by using Sigmetrix solutions to:



Quickly build tolerance models to explore concepts

Check product/process feasibility during concept and design

Gain insights that prototypes don't typically provide

Analyze product concepts that were previously too difficult to model

Sigmetrix's powerful tolerance analysis solution, CETOL 6σ is a SOLIDWORKS Certified Gold product that couples the power and functionality of Dassault Systèmes' SOLIDWORKS parametric design capabilities with precise calculations and advanced mathematical technologies. CETOL 6σ allows designers and engineers to gain insights that can help them design better products in a shorter amount of time.

"We are thrilled to be sponsoring 3DEXPERIENCE World again this year. Sigmetrix is proud to be a partner of SOLIDWORKS for 14 years, and to have a Certified Gold Product that helps our joint customers design better products while being able to get their products to market faster," says James Stoddard, President of Sigmetrix. "The integration we provide between CETOL 6σ and SOLIDWORKS accelerates the design to manufacturing cycle, allowing more robust products to hit the market sooner at reduced cost."

3DEXPERIENCE World brings together designers, engineers, managers, and partners to discuss ideas, trends, and the technology shaping the future of product design. The Sigmetrix team will have a virtual booth to demonstrate their solutions for mechanical variation management and discuss their broad scope of GD&T and MBD Training options.

"Customers are demanding even more creativity and efficiency from manufacturers, making product design and development even more challenging and putting more pressure on engineers," said Nick Iwaskow, Director, SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS Ecosystem, Dassault Systèmes. "It is all about innovation and successful product development. CETOL 6σ and SOLIDWORKS give engineers the tools and productivity to achieve that goal."

In addition to demonstrating CETOL 6σ at their booth Sigmetrix will be showing off their entire portfolio of comprehensive, easy-to-use solutions including:



EZtol, a 1D analysis tool designed to make it easier to create, manage and report upon multiple 1D tolerance analyses in an assembly

Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, and MBD

Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies

To learn more about 3DEXPERIENCE World 2022 visit https://3dexperienceworld.com/.

About Sigmetrix

Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.

