30 Important Museum Paintings with Virtual Guidance in Plain English

High School teachers, students, learners at home, docents, and Fine Arts enthusiasts will become inspired by artists whose contributions advanced the Western Art History Timeline. Launch of docent, Strom Scherie's non-profit visual arts website makes all of that possible. If you want to donate, contact schools in your neighborhood because they urgently need art supplies—this way, you benefit students directly.
AUTHOR'S WEBSITE OVERVIEW
Docent's Guide: 30 Great Artists & Their Paintings, Renaissance, Modern, and Postmodern eras
1. Artist, painting, history & culture
2. Describe, analyze, interpret & conclude
3. Essential Topics. Sources. Contact Form.
4. Menu. Terms of Use & Privacy Policy
ABOUT
"Strom Scherie's attraction to Fine Arts started, when she strolled the halls of New York City museums, on Sunday afternoons, with her family." The undergraduate, at Drexel University, got a call, from her sweetheart, in Frankfort, Germany, with news of a job right up her alley. The new Assistant, to the Director of American Youth Activities, arranged, escorted, and introduced U.S. Air Force servicemen's children to European culture.
Decades later, a fateful move to Connecticut lands Strom 20-minutes from the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, in Hartford. The interview was led by the Docent Manager, and 2- docents, of long-standing—12-years later she still remembers the last question. Why do you think you belong here? Well, "I never tire of looking at a museum painting, because there's always something new to discover."
Strom Scherie served the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, in Hartford, Connecticut, 4- years, full-time, and the Baker Museum, in Naples, Florida, 7-years. "Most museum-goers don't know docents volunteer just to share the joy of art."
MUSEUM TRAINING DIFFERS
The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art
ART HISTORY | Marilyn Stokstad | Michael W. Cothren
4th Edition. 2-semesters. 6-months observing & sharing tours, before assigned docent ok's final tour to graduate.
1. Teaching techniques for preK-13, adults, and families
2. "Full-time" docents—are assigned up to 2-tours daily mid-September to mid-June
3. Docent graduates—are committed to at least 2-years.
The Baker Museum
The Curator of Education trains relocated and untrained docents at once. Newbies are evaluated by the Curator and experienced docents.
1. Review—traveling exhibits provided in a binder
2. Coordinate—transitions between galleries, paintings, floors, and a second simultaneous tour
3. Walkthroughs—with the exhibiting artists
