The Living Urn Introduces 15 New Tree Options for its Leading Bio Urn & Planting System

The Living Urn® adds 15 new trees and shrubs to its existing 50 plus options, giving families more choices for a loved one's memorial.

Biolife, LLC, the developer of The Living Urn®, America's leading tree burial pod and planting system, and other market leading eco-friendly urns, is excited to announce that it has added 15 new trees and shrubs to its available options for families who are interested in a tree memorial for a person or pet. This includes multiple oak trees, magnolias, rose of sharon, crabapple, and elderberry, among many other options.

Mark Brewer, Biolife's CEO, commented, "We're excited to increase our current offering for families and introduce 15 new hardy and beautiful tree and shrub options that can be planted with The Living Urn®, our patented bio urn and tree memorial planting system. These were introduced based on customer requests and are in addition to our 50 plus tree options we already offer."

Brewer continues, "By giving families more options, more are able to find a perfect tree that truly represents their loved one and that can work best where they plan to plant. The trees and shrubs we provide with The Living Urn® are 2 to 4 feet tall with robust root systems (not seeds or tiny saplings) – these are shipped directly to a family's doorstep on-demand and when they're ready to plant with our proprietary planting system and their loved one's ashes."

"We expect to add another 20 to 30 tree options throughout 2022 to further increase the available choices for families."

About Biolife, LLC

Based in Colorado, Biolife is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo scattering urn, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn, and a unique line of indoor Living Urns. The company also recently introduced a proprietary app, Ecorial®, which lets families easily create a permanent record of their loved one's memorial in nature, and is developing additional eco-friendly cremation urns and keepsakes that it will be introducing this year.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_living_urn_introduces_15_new_tree_options_for_its_leading_bio_urn_planting_system/prweb18470579.htm