Draper Goren Holm to Host 4th Annual Security Token Summit in New York City this May

Draper Goren Holm, producer of the world's finest quality blockchain events, to host its high-powered security token and digital asset event in New York on May 24, 2022.

Draper Goren Holm, the premier early stage blockchain startup venture studio and fund as well as producer of the world's finest quality blockchain events including LA Blockchain Summit, announced today that it will host its 4th Annual Security Token Summit on May 24, 2022 live from the heart of the world's financial hub, New York City. This summit represents Draper Goren Holm's first-ever event hosted within the state of New York.

Since its introduction in 2019, the Security Token Summit is regularly considered the preeminent security token and digital asset event of the year due to its significant gathering of leading industry professionals as well as thought-provoking main stage content. This highly-curated digital securities event features a robust agenda spanning a variety of themes focused on advancing the conversation in such areas as custody, compliance, regulation, investing, marketing, tokenization, standards, issuance, and real estate.

"With the conversation surrounding security tokens and digital assets growing louder by the day, it's more important than ever that the industry gather to discuss some of its most pressing matters, come to a consensus, and continue to move this industry forward in unison," shares DGH founding partner Josef Holm, "where better to host such a pivotal conversation than New York."

Sponsorship and tickets are available in limited quantities given the exclusive nature of this event. Interested participants are encouraged to visit the 4th Annual Security Token Summit website, http://www.securitytokensummit.com, for more information.

About Draper Goren Holm

Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm, is a venture studio and fund focused on accelerating and incubating early-stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing the industry's top cryptocurrency events, Security Token Summit, Global DeFi Summit and LA Blockchain Summit. Portfolio companies include LunarCRUSH, Ownera, Tezos Stable Technologies, Totle, Degens, Giftz, Vertalo, CasperLabs, Rivet, Simetria and more. More information can be found at https://drapergorenholm.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/draper_goren_holm_to_host_4th_annual_security_token_summit_in_new_york_city_this_may/prweb18470583.htm