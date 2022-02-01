TruckPark and Red Roof Partner to Provide Discounted Accommodations for Truck Drivers Needing a Break

Partnership helps address the parking shortages affecting over 3 million commercial truck drivers nationwide

TruckPark today announced a partnership with Red Roof to help address parking shortages impacting the 3.5 million commercial truck drivers across the country. The partnership provides discounts to truck drivers using the TruckPark app to book accommodations at Red Roof locations across the nation.

TruckPark is the leader in providing truck drivers with safe and secure over-night parking using an easy and reliable app. "Partnering with Red Roof is further evidence of our commitment to enhance the driving experience for the more than two million drivers who have access to the TruckPark app," said TruckPark CEO Anthony Petitte.

Red Roof is the coast-to-coast go-to economy lodging choice, providing guests with an affordable stay in a clean, modern and comfortable room. When booking via the TruckPark app, truckers will receive a 15% discount off the Best Available Rate (BAR) at participating Red Roof locations. The TruckPark app will provide drivers with a seamless booking experience directly to the Red Roof location. Red Roof is introducing the program to all owners and operators that facilitate a truck parking option.

"Meeting our customers where they are is paramount when providing solutions. Red Roof has a long history in serving the transportation industry and as technology brings more opportunities Red Roof will continue to evolve in bringing new business to our Owners and Operators," said Staci Olney, Red Roof Vice President—National Sales.

Finding and securing available overnight parking is a chronic problem for commercial truck drivers, with fewer than 400,000 available parking spots across the country. Now drivers needing overnight parking can use the TruckPark app to secure accommodations upon availability at participating Red Roof locations.

TruckPark Inc. is a values-based company driven by the mission "to empower truck drivers while providing a safe and unmatched experience." We will revolutionize the trucking industry by providing drivers with an easy and reliable app to find safe, secure parking, and an opportunity for private lot owners to maximize their revenues. http://www.truckpark.com TruckPark: Reserve. Relax. Repeat.

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 670 properties and nearly 60,000 rooms in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less.® with enhanced amenities at a value price; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join the Red Roof industryleading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof and The Red Collection locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/truckpark_and_red_roof_partner_to_provide_discounted_accommodations_for_truck_drivers_needing_a_break/prweb18466271.htm