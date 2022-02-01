FOCUS Investment Banking Represents Stratum Technology in its Sale to Open Systems Technologies, Inc.

FOCUS Investment Banking ("FOCUS"), a national middle market investment banking firm providing merger, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate finance services, announced today that Stratum Technology ("Stratum"), a Texas-based cloud service provider, has been acquired by Open Systems Technologies, Inc. ("OST"), a Midwest-based digital and IT consultancy. FOCUS represented Stratum in this transaction.

This acquisition expands OST's cloud services capabilities because of Stratum's deep technical expertise and certifications in both AWS and Microsoft. Stratum joins OST with architects, engineers and project managers who have developed relationships with top partners and carry advanced specializations such as the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider designation.

"For 25 years, OST has walked alongside clients to architect, build, and manage how and where technology runs," said Meredith Bronk, President and CEO of OST. "The acquisition of Stratum Technology is a reflection of rapid acceleration in this space and ensures that OST continues to drive meaningful and valuable outcomes for our clients."

In addition to expanding cloud services, this acquisition pairs two of the nation's leading experts in Microsoft Cloud for healthcare. This reinforces OST's position as a premier partner for Epic cloud implementations in the United States.

This acquisition also comes on the heels of last year's integration of the well-known Minneapolis-based design firm, Azul Seven, one of several bold moves to target growth opportunities that allow OST to help leading companies accelerate their digital business models.

OST continues to seek new partnerships that not only enhance OST's capabilities but also promote its company culture. In addition to honoring employees above all else, OST is a business that puts cultural compatibility at the top of the list when evaluating acquisitions, and acquiring Stratum is a perfect example of this approach.

"Stratum has been a market leader in cloud integration and managed services for the last six years," said Ryan Trimberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Stratum. "Our customers had an appetite for other services that were outside of our core business, and we found OST to be the perfect fit both technically and culturally for our employees and customers. This acquisition by OST is a strategic move to better serve our customers as demand grows for cloud, IoT, healthcare focused cloud deployments, and managed services."

For both organizations, the acquisition means that clients will have access to more support, experience, and expertise than ever before. Together, OST and Stratum lead the way in cloud technology services that help enterprise organizations rapidly accelerate digital initiatives.

According to FOCUS Managing Director George Shea, "Stratum's high growth, hyperscale cloud services business, strong recurring revenue base, and industry-leading healthcare vertical practice all added up to an excellent partner for OST. We were pleased to help Stratum's management team meet their objectives in this transaction."

