Andrew Yang Takes 1% Pledge, Commits 1% of Net Worth to Safeguard American Democracy

Former Presidential candidate Yang joins ranks of One for Democracy Pledgers to fund frontline pro-democracy organizers through 2024

Today, One for Democracy announced that former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has taken the One for Democracy Pledge - pledging 1% of his net worth to protect and strengthen American democracy. Yang joins a roster of 123 high-profile philanthropists, business leaders, and foundations like Michael Novogratz, Craig Newmark, and the Quadrivium Foundation who have taken One for Democracy's Pledge to commit at least 1% of assets to democracy efforts through 2024. In the lead up to a potentially pivotal midterm election, and in the years following, Yang's donations will help support organizations that are building power for BIPOC communities, uplifting and advancing the voice of rural and underrepresented Americans, and increasing voter participation across the board.

Since its inception in 2020, One for Democracy has been recruiting, supporting, and engaging a coalition of top leaders to move more than $70 million to the pro-democracy field. Currently, its group of 123 donors are committed to moving at least $350 million through 2024 to safeguard and strengthen democracy. One for Democracy helps Pledgers move money to a diverse portfolio of organizations like NextGen America, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, End Citizens United, and Unite America who are working on the ground to strengthen our democratic structures, protect our elections, mobilize voters and fight back against media misinformation.

The announcement comes on the heels of the launch of Yang's Forward Party, which is working to strengthen and improve our democracy alongside organizations that are promoting democratic reform in order to promote policies such as ranked-choice voting, open primaries, and easier ballot access for third parties.

"The current incentives for politicians and journalists don't line up with doing what's right for the American people, and these incentives are driving the polarization that we can all feel. This is alienating us from our friends and family, and it's making us view fellow Americans as the enemy," Yang said. "Fixing these problems is going to take sustained efforts over many years, and it's vital that organizations taking on the establishment politicians and media organizations have the resources needed to win this fight and make our government responsive to the American people."

"We are at a time where our civic leaders recognize the urgency of investing in our democracy," said Steven Choi, One for Democracy's Executive Director. "We're grateful to have Andrew Yang join our growing ranks of Pledgers, who understand that saving democracy shouldn't be a partisan issue. In order to save our teetering democracy, we need to make significant, sustained investments in our infrastructure. We hope that Yang's contribution will inspire even more new donors to step up and take the Pledge to help bolster and grow our democracy."

The One for Democracy pledge directs donations towards highly effective and deeply vetted organizations that are working to safeguard our democracy and extend help to those that need it most. Pledgers get access to constantly updated, expert funding recommendations and bespoke advising from some of the country's leading political strategists via the One for Democracy Democracy Investment Committee.

About One for Democracy

One for Democracy is a nonpartisan coalition of philanthropists, business leaders, foundations, and everyday donors pledging 1% of their assets towards strengthening our democracy. From driving election reform and voting accessibility to rallying against redistricting and misinformation, One for Democracy is investing in those who are safeguarding our democracy and extending help to those who need it the most.

