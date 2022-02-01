New ezW2 2021 Software From Halfpricesoft.com Now Gives 1099-NEC Form Correction Feature

Customer's and small business owners who utilize ezW2 2021 software now get a feature to correct 1099-NEC forms easily. Get the details by visiting Halfpricesoft.com.

Customers utilizing the latest 2021 ezW2 tax preparation software now get the 1099-NEC form correction feature within the application at no additional cost. Halfpricesoft.com has added this feature for ease of use to customers utilizing the ezW2 application. Employers need to correct forms as soon as they are discovered. The 1099-NEC form can be easily corrected using the link below. https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099-nec-software/form-1099-nec-correction.asp

"Halfpricesoft.com has added a new feature to correct 1099 NEC forms to ezW2 2021 software." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is easy, flexible and reliable. The Halfpricesoft.com development team is confident that this tax software will streamline the business. Download and test drive by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.

ezW2 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1 and 7 systems. Even the smallest of businesses can benefit from this easy to use W2 filing software. Starting at $49.00 for a single installation print and mail version, we believe it to be one of the easiest and least expensive W2 and 1099 NEC software programs on the market. (File unlimited forms for unlimited companies at one flat rate)

Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction. Potential customers can test to ensure ezW2 meets the business needs at no risk or obligation. Download test at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_ezw2_2021_software_from_halfpricesoft_com_now_gives_1099_nec_form_correction_feature/prweb18447062.htm