ClarityX Celebrates American Heart Month With DNA Testing

In honor of American Heart Month, ClarityX is encouraging Americans to take care of their cardiovascular health through genetic testing.

Miami Florida 2022 Heart health is a serious concern in the United States. Almost 50% of Americans have hypertension, and nearly 650,000 people pass away every year from heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. This is the case in the U.S. and worldwide. More than half of all people who die due to heart disease are men.

To raise awareness about the importance of cardiovascular disease, the government designates month of February as "American Heart Month."

The idea for American Heart Month arose in the 1960s as a response to rising heart attack rates. To kick things off, people are encouraged to wear red every first Friday of February. During the remainder of American Heart Month, organizations such as the Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention highlight ways to catch and treat heart attack risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and poor diet can lead to heart attacks and stroke.

In 2022, American Heart Association will be celebrating its 97th anniversary. Although the term may have been created by the government, several private companies choose to participate in the cause. Over the course of February, businesses give workers red uniforms, host walk-a-thons to raise money for cardiovascular research and award gift cards to employees that quit smoking.

While much of the American Heart Association focuses on the prevention of heart problems and risk factors, it's also about finding treatments. For those living with cardiovascular disease like hypertension, arrhythmia and angina, using the right medication can have a huge impact on quality of life and recovery. ClarityX is proud to join the ongoing battle against heart disease by providing DNA tests that help patients more precisely identify the best possible cardiovascular medications based on ones DNA.

Finding the right treatment option is an essential part of overcoming heart conditions and regaining control of cardiovascular health. Unfortunately, it can be difficult for healthcare providers to pinpoint the best medications for their patients. The process is time consuming and involves trail and error that can take several months, often involving combinations of various medications. Many patients are prescribed drugs that cause severe side effects, interact negatively with other drugs or are simply ineffective. ClarityX strives to change that by replacing guesswork with science.

Pharmacogenetic testing, is a unique technology that uses DNA molecules to figure out how someone will respond to various prescription medications. The ultimate purpose is to reduce the risk of adverse effects and identifying medications that will work well with their unique DNA.

To determine medication responses, ClarityX DNA tests examine the function of cytochrome PY450 enzymes — these are responsible for metabolizing the majority of clinically used drugs. If a patient's enzymes work above or below the average rate, the test will reveal it.

The testing process begins by requesting a ClarityX Max Rx test kit and completing check-out. The Max Rx test covers heart health medications including Beta Blockers, Statins, Anti Hypertensives, Anti Arrhythmic's, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers, Anticoagulants. Including an additional 16 therapeutic areas (such as pain management, mental health and rheumatology). Once a patient has received and activated their kit, they perform a simple cheek swab. The sample is then returned in the provided pre-paid envelope. Patients receive their personalized report online in their ClarityX patient portal and the results can easily be shared with their health care provider. Using this information, doctors can make well-informed decisions about whether a patient needs to increase their medication dosage, decrease it or switch to a completely different drug.

American Heart Month serves as a reminder to protect heart health. Improve cardiovascular wellness this February by taking a ClarityX DNA test.

ClarityX believes in taking the guesswork out of your healthcare. We Believe that one size does not fit all, when it comes to your medication or treatments. Individualized personal medicine is the future of healthcare.

ClarityX direct to consumer genetic testing empowers both patients and physicians. We deliver on that promise everyday by helping patients with convenient, easily accessible in-home testing options.

