City Electric Supply Opened 22 Branches Across the U.S. and Expanded to Puerto Rico in 2021

With the continued support of employees, customers, and vendors, City Electric Supply (CES) celebrated a number of milestones in 2021.

The year of 2021 brought several achievements for electrical wholesale distributor, City Electric Supply (CES). The company opened 22 branches across the United States, including the first branch on the island of Puerto Rico. From bringing back in-person events, to providing jobs for a record number of employees, the company celebrated numerous milestones. With an increase in sales of 40 percent year to date, none of this would be possible without the dedication from CES employees, customers, and vendors.

"The past year has brought a lot of growth to our company, not only in our mainly focused branch network, but also within our supporting and specialty departments," said Co-Chief Operating Officer Andrew Dawes. "We're looking forward to building off of this growth, firstly with new locations and also by adding additional resources, including CES Online and our warehouse distribution centers."

In 2021, CES celebrated the opening of the first branch on the US territory of Puerto Rico. CES is thrilled to have a presence on the island, ready to help with various projects. The company now has over 600 branches across North America, and over 1,000 worldwide. As a family-owned business, CES considers employees part of a family network that spans across the globe. Despite the pandemic, the company was able to expand its branch network and now employs more than 3,600 people across the U.S., allowing opportunities for more people in the industry.

"We have always considered our employees the true backbone of this company. Without their hard work and perseverance, City Electric Supply would not experience so many successes within our business," said Co-Chief Operating Officer John Gray. "We hope to continue to grow and succeed as long as we keep the focus on our people."

The company is developing a larger footprint in the renewables market going into the new year. CES acquired Soligent, the largest pure-play solar distributor in the Americas. Soligent is taking on leadership of CES's Renewables division and will work closely with CES's extensive branch and distribution network to provide a wide range of solar product offerings to even more customers.

"We are committed to providing access to renewable energy equipment and know Soligent shares our passion for delivering best-in-class experiences to customers," said CES President and CEO Thomas Hartland-Mackie. "We are excited to team up and advance our shared goal to provide sustainable options to our communities through our combined expertise and experience in the residential and commercial solar energy space."

The company also appointed two new global positions to help connect our European and North American business teams across a global strategy. Phil Flaherty was appointed as the company's Global Chief Financial Officer. Starting at an entry level position as an office assistant, Flaherty began his journey with CES over 30 years ago. Now, he is excited to continue to grow and evolve the financial strategy across the entire company.

"One of our continued priorities will be to support the commercial teams and branches," said CES Global CFO Phil Flaherty. "As I work with our local teams around the world, I believe we can harness the best practices and ideas to implement within our organization."

The second global role is Global Chief Marketing Officer, Mehdi Tabrizi. Tabrizi has over 20 years of experience in business to business and business to consumer marketing.

"We are continuously seeking ways to gain more market share globally, and the pandemic has certainly shown us that a strategic global perspective is important now more than ever," said Hartland-Mackie.

With CES reaching new heights in the year 2021, the company is looking forward to hitting more milestones with customers, vendors, and employees.

About City Electric Supply (CES) is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company was founded in 1951 by Tom Mackie in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 1983. Today, CES employs more than 3,000 people in over 500 branches across the U.S.

CES is dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial, and industrial marketplace. While CES is a large company, it prides itself in keeping its founding principle of empowering people to make local business decisions by providing customers tailored services for all their electric supply needs.

