Ambulatory Management Solutions Announces Partnership With Noble Anesthesia Partners

Ambulatory Management Solutions ("AMS"), a turnkey provider of outpatient anesthesia, surgical and administrative services that enable physicians to provide safe in-office and ambulatory surgery center-based procedures, today announced a strategic partnership with and concurrent investment in Noble Anesthesia Partners and its affiliated entities ("Noble"), a leading provider of ambulatory anesthesia services at ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and physician-owned hospitals in the state of Texas.

In addition to expanding AMS' service area, the partnership gives AMS access to Noble's strong physician leadership and extensive experience providing services at multi-specialty ASCs and hospital-based settings. The transaction marks AMS' first inorganic expansion since announcing a growth capital investment by VSS Capital Partners in April of 2021.

"We're tremendously excited to be partnering with the Noble team," said Scott Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of AMS. "The complementarity between our organizations' visions for the future of anesthesia services was what brought everyone to the table, but the chance to learn from each other and create a model that scales both clinically and geographically is where we see the transformative value in this partnership."

Noble gains access to AMS' deep expertise in providing anesthesia services in an office-based setting, as well as a strong foothold in an emerging national platform well positioned to play a leading role in the ongoing shift in medical treatment to the safest, most cost-effective site of care.

"I couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished in our first ten years," said Noble founder and co-owner Tom Kenjarski, MD. "We see the same vision and mission orientation in the AMS team. That shared ethos will give us tremendous leverage as we take our business forward."

"The last few years have only served to reinforce two core beliefs: that we need to be relentless when it comes to determining the highest-value site of service for a given procedure," said Noble co-owner Joel Ciarochi, MD, MBA, "and that we need to continue to improve the clinical experience for all of our customers – patients, practitioners, surgeons, and facilities."

"The combined assets, relationships, and ambulatory experience of the AMS and Noble teams create a unique vehicle to be at the forefront of the shift towards value-based care," said Noble co-owner Michael Weiss, MD, MBA. "I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

The partnership closed in December of 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT AMS

AMS provides turnkey anesthesia and administrative support services for in-office and ambulatory-based surgical procedures to physician practices across various specialties that are completing surgical procedures for lower-risk patients in an office setting. The Company's comprehensive office-based surgical solution has helped to drive significant growth of outpatient surgery and ease the burden associated with outpatient surgery on independent physicians. AMS helped to create a safe, effective, and financially viable office-based anesthesia model that has been replicated throughout the country. We have been focused on value-based healthcare since we started and continue to evolve the outpatient anesthesia model and services we provide to meet the needs of this unique and ever-changing environment. For more information, please visit: https://ams-md.com/.

ABOUT NOBLE ANESTHESIA PARTNERS

Founded in 2011, Noble is a provider of anesthesia services for ambulatory surgery centers ("ASC") and physician-owned hospitals in the Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and El Paso metro areas in Texas as well as several rural markets. Noble operates with a staff of more than 100 anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists serving over 20 unique customer locations. The Noble team's primary clinical specialties are focused in ambulatory surgeries, providing general and regional anesthesia for all specialties including orthopedics, gastroenterology, pain management, and neurosurgery. For more information, please visit: https://www.nobleanesthesia.com/.

