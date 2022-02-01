Boost Student Creativity With Music and Arts Grants From California Casualty

K-12 administrators, instructors and educational support professionals ready to elevate student creativity with funds available through California Casualty's 2022 Music and Arts Grant program can submit their grant request at http://www.calcasmusicartsgrant.com.

California Casualty invites K-12 administrators, instructors and educational support professionals to apply for a 2022 Music and Arts Grant if their performance, artistic, or classroom music or art project needs funding. A Music and Arts Grant from California Casualty will help students access arts education - music, dance, theater, and visual arts - or any K-12 curriculum that employs art for learning.

Creative programs add value to education, yet there are often challenges to securing funding for such endeavors. And today, the arts are playing an even more critical role in helping children cope with the chaos COVID continues to have on their lives. There is a sense of resilience when making something beautiful through emotion and energy – and that's what children need today. It's an outlet to express themselves, connect with each other, process stress, and stay engaged in their current learning environment.

Arts education for youth can take on many forms, ranging from performing arts like music, dance, and drama to visuals arts, poetry, and design. By providing $250 for under-funded programs, California Casualty is giving more students their chance to learn music, act in a school play, or hone their artistic talents through any other classroom art project.

"The arts are so important for children navigating through the pandemic's traumas," said California Casualty AVP Brian Goodman. "It is a sincere honor to support our educators in providing more creative opportunities for students to learn."

Last year 142 grants of $250 each provided financial assistance for efforts such as:



Creation of a Sound Garden outside the school building. An immersive sound experience combining instruments and weather

Rotating classrooms art class. "Messy Mat" trays so students can protect desks and carpet from paint, water color, clay, and glue

Student-assembled PPE kits and protective face shields for school play

To repair and replace broken elementary school classroom instruments

Instant Cameras to teach students about photography and still life art

Fabric to make Mariachi Skirts for the state of Jalisco for a 50-student Mexican Folklorico Dance group

Music Therapy Class for students with Autism

Drama Department materials for the set, scripts, and costumes

California Casualty's Music and Arts Grant program receives applications year-round. To be considered for a 2022 award, educators at public K-12 schools can apply for a $250 Music and Arts Grant at http://www.calcasmusicartsgrant.com. Applicants must be a current member of the state NEA affiliate or one of the other participating educator associations including ACSA, CASE, COSA, KASA, NASA, UASSP, or UAESP.

Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been providing educators trusted auto and home insurance since 1951. As the endorsed benefit partner for educator and administrator groups across the country, California Casualty offers members exceptional rates, waived deductibles for vandalism or collisions to your vehicle parked at school, holiday or summer skip payment options and free Identity Defense. Learn how to save by getting a quote at http://www.calcas.com, or by calling 1.800.800.9410.

