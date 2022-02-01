Naboso Disrupts the Footwear Recovery Category with Textured Recovery Socks

Naboso, the leader in sensory products that optimize movement, is redefining the footwear recovery category with the launch of the first-ever Textured Recovery Sock that improves circulation, speeds up recovery and reduces foot fatigue.

Naboso, a global leader in sensory and recovery products, steps up the foot recovery game with their NEW Recovery Socks, which feature a patent-pending texture inside the sock to help improve circulation, help speed recovery and reduce foot fatigue. Foot recovery and recovery footwear are trending high in the health and wellness space, and are touted by many trainers, therapists and sports medicine professionals as a critical part of movement, wellness, and performance. The Naboso Recovery Socks, available in both ankle-length and knee height length, allow you to release and recover your feet while simply walking around your home.

Naboso was developed by Dr. Emily Splichal, Functional Podiatrist and Human Movement Specialist, who has dedicated her career to studying postural alignment and movement longevity as it relates to sensory stimulation and the nervous system.

"The idea for a sock was based on understanding our customer and the reality of footwear and footwear accessory use," said Naboso CEO Dr. Emily Splichal. "Many people prefer to wear socks, and with our current insoles, socks do unfortunately create a barrier to the level of foot stimulation experienced from our insoles and mats. The natural evolution of getting enhanced sensory stimulation to all consumers was to create a textured sock."

Benefits of Naboso Recovery Socks

There are three primary benefits of the Naboso Recovery Sock, making them the most effective foot recovery tool on the market. First, they enhance circulation, with a patent-pending texture specifically designed to penetrate the micro-vessels of the dermal layer in the foot, which improves circulation to the skin, nerves, muscles, and fascia. Second, they are crucial to muscle recovery, working like mini-massage by hundreds of tiny fingers across the bottom of the sock, releasing tension in the intrinsic muscles of the feet. Third, they increase neurostimulation by reconnecting the nerves in the bottom of the feet and creating a grounding and calming effect on the nervous system.

Naboso Recovery Socks Versus Standard Compression Socks

"Compression socks are great for venous return, reducing muscle fatigue, and prevention of swelling of the lower leg and calf," says Splichal. "However, the one area that is still overlooked is the foot itself. Imagine combining the amazing benefits of compression socks with targeted foot recovery with texture stimulation. Now you have a complete foot and ankle recovery sock. And the best part of recovering with a sock is that it is passive! Simply walk around, and you are recovering your feet and lower leg."

The Naboso Foot Recovery Socks and Naboso Knee High Recovery Socks are available in sizes S - XL and retail for $60 and $75, respectively. Both are available at https://www.naboso.com/collections/socks

About Naboso

Naboso (meaning "barefoot" in Czech) is a leader in sensory therapy and recovery products that focus on tactile stimulation. The Naboso product line features a patent-pending texture design that uniquely stimulates the nerves on the bottom of the feet and palm of the hand. With applications in medical wellness and performance, Naboso is quickly making an impact in the footwear accessory space. Additional information can be found at http://www.naboso.com.

About Dr. Emily Splichal, DPM, MS

Dr Emily Splichal, Functional Podiatrist and Human Movement Specialist, is the founder and CEO of Naboso Technology. With over 20 years in the movement industry, Dr Splichal has dedicated her medical career towards studying postural alignment and human movement as it relates to barefoot science, foot to core integration and sensory integration. Dr Splichal has presented her research and barefoot education both nationally and internationally to over 25,000 professionals and has consulted for major footwear and orthotic companies. More info about Dr. Emily Splichal can be found at https://www.dremilysplichal.com.

