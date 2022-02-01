Physicians to Receive 18 CMEs for Leonard Perlmutter's New February 19th Foundation Course to Combat Today's Triple Pandemic of Politics, COVID and Information Overload

With the effects of stress now at life-threatening levels in the nation, Yoga Scientist and Yoga Psychologist Leonard Perlmutter will present a special six-session Foundation Course that will offer practical, time-tested tools to prevent and reduce burnout, increase creativity, optimism and civility, and establish a healthy work-life balance. This unique curriculum will be taught Saturdays February 19 through March 26, 2022 from 1:30 to 3:30pm ET on Zoom, and is open to the general public, in addition to physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners who will receive 18 CMEs (Continuing Medical Education credits).

Taught continuously since 1996, this time-tested, six-week syllabus, now customized to meet today's pressing challenges, incorporates Holistic Mind/Body Medicine principles, a complete procedure for seated AMI Meditation, meditation-in-action practices for creating and healing relationships, easy-gentle physical exercises, breath as medicine, an understanding of Ayurvedic medicine, the practical power of prayer, and supportive elements of Yoga Science, Philosophy, and Psychology. Each weekly session combines the best of ancient Eastern wisdom with the practicality of modern Western medical science.

Mr. Perlmutter's books, YOUR CONSCIENCE, and The Heart and Science of Yoga® have been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD. Leonard has taught his Foundation Course at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Association of Graduates. According to Perlmutter, "By employing the 36 tools I teach in the Foundation Course, even new students can easily use the Conscience, and with that clarity of vision and increased creativity, they begin to see and appreciate the blessings contained in every moment."

In 2008, The American Meditation Institute conducted a retrospective case study of participants who previously completed and practiced the material taught in Perlmutter's Foundation Course. The study found that students experienced the following positive, reproducible, long-term health-promoting changes: lowered blood pressure, lowered heart rate, reduced cholesterol levels, decreased chest pain, diminished or extinguished acute and chronic pain, weight loss, increased breathing capacity, increased exercise capacity, improved quality and quantity of sleep, improved energy levels, increased creative capacity, diminishment of migraine headaches, significant reductions in stress and fear, elimination of irritable bowel syndrome, a general sense of happiness and optimism in all facets of life for every participant.

According to recent course graduate, Internist and Pediatrician, Kristin Kaelber, MD, PhD, FAAP, FACP, "Leonard Perlmutter's Foundation Course literally changed the direction of my career as a physician. Practicing the tools I learned how to use has transformed my work as a physician and helped me eliminate the burnout I was experiencing. I am presently practicing as a lifestyle medicine physician and am much happier in my work. These tools are very practical, and help me every day to serve my patients better. Physicians! I urge you to prescribe this course to yourself so that you too can rid yourselves of burnout and frustration and create a happier, healthier life and career."

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind-body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, the AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes "Transformation, the quarterly journal of Yoga Science as holistic mind-body medicine. Call 518.674.8714 a mail or email subscription.

