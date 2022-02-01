Love Stories TV Launches Wedding Industry's First Streaming TV Channel

Love Stories TV's massive library of professionally produced wedding videos is now available as a 24/7 streaming TV channel on Samsung TV Plus Australia.

Love Stories TV, the global content leader in inspirational, real love stories as entertainment, today announced its massive library of professionally produced wedding videos is available as a 24/7 streaming TV channel on Samsung TV Plus Australia.

As we head into the busiest period for weddings in nearly 40+ years*, demand from consumers and advertisers for wedding content is at an all time high. Love Stories TV will be the first and only connected TV channel in the $300 billion global wedding industry*. "We're thrilled to give new and existing fans of Love Stories TV an easier-than-ever way to enjoy the content they love in a 24/7, lean-back, streaming experience," says Love Stories TV CEO Rachel Jo Silver.

Love Stories TV's channel will offer a diverse range of new programming:



Dream Weddings: Incredible design, emotional moments and epic celebrations, these dream weddings from across Australia, New Zealand, and the world will inspire you.

The World's Most Beautiful Wedding Venues: From historic castles, to luxe hotels, to epic oceanside cliffs -- these are the world's most beautiful wedding venues.

The World's Most Beautiful Wedding Gowns: What's a wedding without an incredible dress?! Prepare to be wowed by these show-stopping gowns.

Tearjerkers: These heartwarming and emotional moments from real weddings will make you cry. So sit back, relax, and don't forget the tissues!

Award-Winning Weddings: Featuring the work of the most elite wedding filmmakers from across the globe, Award-Winning Weddings features finalists from our annual Love Stories TV Wedding Film Awards.

As the only wedding media brand with a streaming television channel, Love Stories TV is creating unique and exclusive opportunities for brands and advertisers looking for access to the explosive connected TV market. At launch, the Love Stories TV channel will feature video ads from its partner Maggie Sottero Designs.

Love Stories TV has partnered with Wurl to power the technology and advertising solutions behind its new FAST channel. At launch, the Love Stories TV will be available first on Samsung TV Plus Australia, with new streamers coming online throughout the rest of 2022.

The company has seen sustained year-over-year growth, generating 700M monthly video views across Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, and its other channels.

About Love Stories TV

Love Stories TV is a global media brand which provides entertainment and wedding inspiration through uplifting, high quality, and emotional video content. As the only video platform in a $300 billion industry, Love Stories TV reaches 30M+ monthly viewers through their website and social channels. On lovestoriestv.com, couples can watch 21,000+ real wedding videos, plus research and contact 50,000+ wedding professionals from all over the world to find wedding ideas, pros and products. Founded in 2016, Love Stories TV serves soonlyweds and wedding businesses across the globe. Love Stories TV has the industry's largest and fastest-growing YouTube and TikTok channels, only Snap Discover Channel, as well as deeply engaged audiences on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, its podcast and more.

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is free TV, with no subscription, additional device, or credit card needed. Pre-installed on all 2017-2021 Samsung Smart TVs, Samsung TV Plus instantly delivers more than 60 free channels in news, sports, entertainment, movies and more.

About Wurl

Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, interconnects over 1200 streaming channels from the world's top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 50 countries. The Wurl Network platform helps leading studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, BBC Studios, CNNi, Reuters, and Sony Studios, deliver programming to the biggest streaming platforms, including Amazon IMDb TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Rakuten, Twitch, and VIZIO, while maximizing monetization. Reaching over 300 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl makes it effortless for content companies to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming to manage and monetize their ad inventory. The company also recently announced its new performance marketing service, Wurl Perform, designed to reduce churn, acquire new viewers and increase return on ad spend. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

*The Wedding Report, The Economist

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/love_stories_tv_launches_wedding_industrys_first_streaming_tv_channel/prweb18462885.htm