Pond Lehocky Giordano Joins National Call to Protect Americans By Increasing Attorneys' Fees in Social Security Disability Proceedings

With fewer attorneys willing to practice Social Security law, Americans pay the price by having fewer options for obtaining legal assistance to secure Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.

Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP, the largest workers' compensation and disability law firm in Pennsylvania, has joined the call from Social Security Disability attorneys and law firms across the United States to increase the cap on fees paid to attorneys who secure Social Security Disability Insurance benefits for their clients. The current cap limits attorneys' fees to the lower of 25% of a client's recovery or $6,000. It was last changed in 2009 and is not adjusted for inflation.

The firm's joining of the call came in the form of an article recently published by founding partner Thomas J. Giordano, Jr., in The Legal Intelligencer, a daily newspaper serving the Pennsylvania legal market. The article, available here, explains why Americans ultimately pay the price for the inadequate attorneys' fees cap in Social Security Disability cases.

"The failure of the attorneys' fee cap to keep up with inflation has dissuaded attorneys in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. from taking more Social Security Disability cases," said Mr. Giordano. "With fewer Social Security attorneys available to assist them, millions of Americans may be forced to make a cruel decision: navigate the federal bureaucracy themselves or risk losing the roofs over their heads and the ability to pay for their families' everyday expenses."

Mr. Giordano's article explains the history of the Social Security Act's cap on attorneys' fees, why the current cap is inadequate and contrary to clients' interests, and why the time is now to adjust the cap.

"The Social Security Administration must increase its attorneys' fee cap to an inflation-adjusted amount," said Mr. Giordano. "Only then can we stem the tide of Social Security lawyers and law firms leaving the practice for more profitable ones—which is forcing would-be clients to have to search harder for competent Social Security attorneys and risk not being able to secure the Social Security Disability benefits they may qualify for."

About Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP

Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP is the largest workers' compensation, Social Security disability, and short- and long-term disability law firm in Pennsylvania. The firm's nationwide referral network, which includes more than 2,000 attorneys and through which more than 160,000 cases have been referred, helps injured and disabled Americans across the country obtain the legal assistance they need to get their lives back in order. The firm has been recognized by The Philadelphia Inquirer as a "Top Workplace," the Philadelphia Business Journal as a "Best Place to Work," and The Legal Intelligencer as one of the top law firms in Philadelphia for gender diversity. For more information, please visit https://www.pondlehocky.com/.

