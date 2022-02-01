Sakers Team Earns Team of the Year for the Kitty Hawk Office

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty was proud to recently announce The Heather Sakers Team as their Top Producing Team for the Kitty Hawk office.

Based on total sales volume for the year, this accolade was earned by The Heather Sakers Team for achieving $46.1 Million in sales volume for 2021. The team was also awarded Coldwell Banker's prestigious International President's Circle Team Award, an honor given only to the top 20% of all teams of 4 or more members throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The Heather Sakers Team consists of team leader, Heather Sakers, along with agents Ann Taylor Lusk, Charles Gill, and Dolly Saunders.

"What a year! When I say I am proud of all we accomplished as a team for our clients, it goes way beyond the 68 transactions we closed in 2021. I know I speak for my entire team when I say our clients have become friends and part of our extended families. Our job is about far more than overseeing a financial transaction; it involves deep family history, plenty of emotions, raw honesty, and trust. We believe in providing the same level of service and overall experience to our clients that we would expect for ourselves and our loved ones.

Building relationships to fully understand, meet, and exceed a client's needs, beyond the financial aspect of a sale, is where we really win. We helped clients move closer to their families, invest in their futures, and buy their very first beach house! While numbers matter in real estate, the genuine happiness and appreciation from our clients is what makes all the hard work and long hours truly worthwhile. Plus, we love seeing the smiles on our clients' faces that can only come from experiencing the wonderful Outer Banks.

We are beyond grateful for the opportunity to help our clients realize their goals and dreams, and we are excited to continue making these lasting connections in 2022!" says Heather.

"After joining us in 2008, Heather immediately began setting records by completing the most closings out of any new, first-year agent in our firm. As a recipient of previous Agent of the Year awards, I am very proud to award Heather's team with the Team of the Year award for 2021. Heather has a very loyal client base and treats everyone the same whether they are buying a vacant lot or selling a multi-million-dollar home. A conscientious and successful business leader, she demands the same level of service from her team members, as evidenced by the team's consistent 5-Star Reviews. Heather, Ann Taylor, Charles and Dolly worked tirelessly this year and this award is well deserved," says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

As a company, 2021 was the best year on record for Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty with close to 1,100 closings and $526.4 Million in sales volume. For the eighth consecutive year, the firm has sold the most real estate on the Outer Banks*. The company saw increases of more than 15% and 40% respectively.

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty:

Family owned and operated for over 30 years Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty offers top-tier real estate services to buyers and sellers across the entire Outer Banks and all of northeastern North Carolina. Offering exceptional real estate services to buyers and sellers across the entire Outer Banks and all of northeastern North Carolina, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has earned a reputation as a premier real estate firm best known for its knowledgeable team, area expertise and commitment to the latest technology. With the resources and support of a worldwide brand like Coldwell Banker, one of the most influential real estate franchises in the world, it is not surprising that Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has led the Outer Banks market and has sold the most real estate for 8 consecutive years*.

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.14 – 12.31.21

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sakers_team_earns_team_of_the_year_for_the_kitty_hawk_office/prweb18466341.htm