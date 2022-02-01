StarCompliance Appoints Stuart Breslow as New Board Member

Thirty-year compliance veteran Stuart Breslow joins the board of directors of an industry leader in employee compliance solutions

StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of employee compliance solutions to the financial services industry, announced the appointment of Stuart Breslow as its newest board member.

Breslow brings unparalleled experience in the compliance industry having served as the Global Chief Compliance Officer at Morgan Stanley, a Partner in McKinsey's Risk Practice and a Managing Director leading Google Cloud's financial service vertical. At Morgan Stanley, his career spanned the Firm's evolution from an institutional investment bank to a diversified institutional and retail financial services provider to a financial holding company regulated by the Fed and OCC. Breslow was responsible for all aspects of Morgan Stanley's global compliance program (including financial crime) and innovatively evolved the program to be proactive, forward-looking, and focused on risk identification and measurement. Breslow was also the first Global Head of Compliance for Credit Suisse First Boston (now Credit Suisse), where he created a globally integrated and coordinated compliance program. His complete professional history is here.

"Stuart is an incredible addition to Star's board of directors with his extensive experience managing large, complex global financial institutions," said Star CEO Jennifer Sun. "Stuart truly understands the demands of the Chief Compliance Officer — the challenges they face, the constantly changing regulatory landscape, and the rigor of the job. His expertise in emerging regulations and financial markets is unmatched, and we're excited at the prospect of learning from him."

The COVID pandemic brought an explosion of activity in the employee compliance industry on a global scale as people began taking a greater interest in securities trading from the comfort of their homes. Complex regulations and demand for faster turnarounds put compliance teams in situations where they must choose between compliance confidence and frictionless experience for their employees. In these uncertain and ever-changing times, Star aims to provide the best resources possible to its clients through its robust and reliable employee compliance platform. By leveraging the knowledge and deep expertise of industry leaders like Breslow, who has more than 30 years of experience leading change across global financial institutions, Star is well-positioned to support its clients now, and into the future.

"The Star team is pursuing an aggressive agenda in the employee compliance market," said Stuart Breslow, newly appointed member of the StarCompliance board of directors. "I'm excited to take part by sharing my expertise and skills as a former chief compliance officer with Star to help navigate the regulatory landscape, provide insights and advice, foster the organization's growth, and most importantly—support the clients they serve around the globe."

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is a leading provider of employee compliance solutions. Trusted globally by enterprise financial firms — including asset managers, investment banks, broker-dealers, private equity firms, insurance companies, and stock exchanges — the STAR Platform empowers organizations to achieve regulatory compliance while safeguarding their integrity and business reputations. Through a fully configurable, 360-degree view of employee activity, STAR software enables firms to automate the detection and resolution of potential areas of conflict while streamlining daily workflows and increasing efficiencies. To learn more about StarCompliance software and services, visit http://www.starcompliance.com or email info@starcompliance.com.

