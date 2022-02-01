Intqlabs discovers new materials and processes that will enable faster quantum computers and generic quantum computing applications

Startups discovery will lead to faster and cheaper development of quantum computers and applications using specialised scientific processes and materials. This will further enable mass deployment of quantum computers as they will be able to operate in non-supercooled environments .

A privately held startup ("Intqlabs") has broken ground and is filing patents for its novel discovery in the area of reverse and quantum computing. Intqlabs is focused on applications (details withheld during patenting process) that resolve problems that are blocking mass deployment of quantum and reverse computing.

Several global companies have made advances in quantum computing however, they are limited in their implementation. Current quantum platforms and machines are designed for a particular application and these machines are rendered useless if the input is tweaked every so slightly. Furthermore, the current quantum platforms can only be used within a defined physical super-cooled environment where it is imperative to maintain such temperatures for sustained durations. Quantum computing is also held back due to several limitations such as decoherence, lacking probabilistic determination, poor measurement metrics and high energy requirements towards supercooling of elements.

Intqlabs, owing to the new discovery of elements and scientific processes is working to resolve several contemporary quantum limitations including the ones listed above. An ideal implementation of the new discovery will enable quantum and reverse computing to be deployed across the world at fraction of the costs.

The startup is founded by Dr Ankur Srivastava who has extensive experience in the area of quantum and reverse computing with a strong background in Information theory and embedded chip design. Dr. Ankur Srivastava noted the significant scope of growth for quantum computing when implemented at a corporate and office level for high speed processing, energy saving and server applications. Current technical landscape across several industries present unlimited avenues for growth and innovation in the quantum space. Intqlabs will release further details and a prototype before the end of the second quarter 2022 or when patents are filed, whichever is earlier.

About Intqlabs:

Intqlabs is a leading research company that focuses on quantum computing, reverse computing, radio and magnetic analysis platforms, cyber security and semiconductor chip design. It has filed several patents around the world via an experienced team of researchers and scientist that work to generate, test and deliver novel platforms. Intqlabs platforms are targeted towards manufacturers to assist in establishment of seamless supply chain and facilitate product integration at various levels of an assembly line. Our portfolio is available for licensing and joint manufacturing for hardware manufacturers along with technology transfer options. Our culture is to solely focus on research, quality assurance and training of customers so that we can concentrate on our core competency while the customer can use our technology to create in-numerous applications and support systems. For more information reach out at: reception [at] intqlabs [dot] com or visit our newsroom for more articles and releases.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/2/prweb18462679.htm