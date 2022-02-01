transcosmos and Advanced Media deploy the English version of AI voice assistant to Kyocera DSJ for the first time in Japan

Building on success of operating call agents x AI voice assistant hybrid model in Japanese, the two companies now offer English version services

transcosmos inc. and Advanced Media, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Kiyoyuki Suzuki) are proud to announce that the two companies have implemented the English version of AI-powered voice assistant services, the first of its kind in Japan, for KYOCERA Document Solutions Japan Inc. (Global headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Takashi Nagai; Kyocera DSJ).

Kyocera DSJ is a document solutions company that sells and provides rental and maintenance services for a wide array of office equipment and products, including multi-function copiers and printers, application software, and multi-function devices. transcosmos has been offering customer support operations services to Kyocera DSJ for many years.

Kyocera DSJ has been looking for ways to meet its user needs and receive customer inquiries after non-business and peak hours, as well as during emergency situations such as natural disasters and pandemics. As a solution, transcosmos has made a proposal to deploy a hybrid operations model, combining AI-powered voice assistants and live call agents. With Kyocera DSJ's go sign, transcosmos implemented the service model in 2020 using AmiVoice, an AI-based voice recognition feature offered by Advanced Media.

Since then, the hybrid operations model has been highly recognized by Kyocera DSJ and its customers, and now, Kyocera DSJ has implemented the English version of these AI-powered voice assistant services for the first time in Japan. Leveraging its proven know-how of building and tuning Japanese services, transcosmos has drastically cut the time for developing the English version.

Putting in place a system that offers first response with AI-powered voice assistants in both Japanese and English, transcosmos will further streamline customer support services for Kyocera DSJ.

"We had no choice but to make our English-speaking customers wait during peak periods as we only had limited members who could offer English support," said Atsushi Iwatsubo, the Chief at Contact Center System Support Section 1, Services Business Division, KYOCERA Document Solutions Japan Inc. "We were exploring solutions that could address this particular challenge, and support our English-speaking customers without making them wait, even during peak times. As the Japanese AI-powered voice assistant services have proven to be successful, we asked transcosmos to build us the English version.

We are grateful to transcosmos for offering us a customer service framework that can serve both Japanese and English customers. The services not only translate into higher customer satisfaction on our services but also cut our operational man-hours. We have high expectations of transcosmos in helping us achieve digital transformation (DX) of our customer support centers."

Building on cutting-edge digital technologies and know-how, transcosmos and Advanced Media will continue to help Kyocera DSJ drive its initiatives towards achieving customer support DX.

*Company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

About Advanced Media, Inc.

Centered on a next-generation voice recognition engine, Advanced Media provides its technology in three forms: solutions business, product business and services business. Our services are used across a wide range of industries and sectors including call centers, medical, manufacturing/logistics/distribution, construction/real estate, meeting minutes transcription, education, mobile, robot, and more. Advanced Media is committed to make a complete new form of communication, one that transcends humans and machines, thereby turning what used to be inconceivable into tomorrow's everyday reality. (URL: https://www.advanced-media.co.jp/english)

