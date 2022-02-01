HashCash Proposes Blockchain Prototype to Help Law Enforcement Combat Child Trafficking

The US-based company is building a blockchain model that will expedite identification processes empowering law and child protection officers.

Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants puts forward a blockchain model proposition to fight against global child trafficking. Blockchain's DLT protocol can assist governments and child NGOs significantly in tracing the origin of children rescued from trafficking and returning them to their respective parents.

UN reports indicate child trafficking on a global scale constitutes as much as 20% of the multi-billion dollar human trafficking industry. Contrary to common notions, the problems are not just endemic to developing nations. The proposed blockchain model empowers law enforcement officers and NGOs to quickly identify rescued children through registered national biometric identification, stored in secure online databases.

HashCash CEO and blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "Human trafficking easily ranks among the biggest illegal businesses on a global scale, surpassing drug smuggling in some nations. Blockchain digital ID on a national or international scale can expedite identification processes for child protection officers and registered volunteers."

The proposed blockchain model aims to solve two major challenges. The first one is the collection of biometric data from children and toddlers. National ID cards for children need to upload fingerprints and biometric information on a nationwide blockchain network. The second challenge lies in building a nationwide blockchain network, which can however be addressed and set up with government collaboration.

"The amalgamation of modern technology and inter-governmental cooperation can forge a revolution speeding up identification and provenance. The optimization will speed up operations providing enforcement officers more time to crack down on human and child traffickers," concludes Chowdhury, who had recently mentored the African youth on blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

A global frontrunner in blockchain solutions, HashCash was awarded the top position among international blockchain development companies by a global business research firm. The US company has also been actively involved in research across domains such as space research, DNA sequencing, biometric identification and even proposing a blockchain model for drug trafficking.

HashCash offers its blockchain expertise in banking and finance, cryptocurrencies, digital identification, and more. The organization looks forward to leaving a positive contribution on Earth, solving the biggest humanitarian challenges merging innovation with excellence.



