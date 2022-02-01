Seaside Florida Vacation Rental Provider Kicks Off Annual Spring Savings Event

Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals, Seaside's largest rental provider, is offering 20% off visits between Feb. 26, 2022, and May 25, 2022. The organization's Spring Fever promotion ends Feb. 22.
SEASIDE, Fla. (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals, Seaside's largest vacation rental company, started its Spring Fever promotion that offers travelers 20% off a stay between Feb. 26, 2022, and May 25, 2022. The savings are available on any trips over Spring Break, but visitors must book by Feb. 22, 2022.
Seaside is a place bursting with small-town charm off the sparkling, white-sand beaches of Florida's Gulf Coast. The idyllic community was designed as a destination where people have space to adopt a slower pace and enjoy a break from the fast-paced, demanding world. For instance, Seaside is a walkable a community. After arriving, visitors can park the car and still have access to shops, restaurants and events on foot or bike.
Homeowner's Collection features over 150 premier, private cottages from which visitors can choose. Its deep portfolio ranges from cozy one-bedrooms to spacious six-bedroom residences. The Lion's Den cottage is sure to impress with its four bedrooms, four full baths, multiple porches, and a glass-enclosed tower with a gorgeous 360-degree view of Seaside. Each Homeowner's Collection cottage features Peacock Alley premium linens, a welcome tote with beach towels and a complimentary bottle of wine, and WiFi. The organization also provides two complimentary rental bikes with each stay.
Guests must book a consecutive stay of at least three nights to receive the savings. They can book online with the promo code SF20 or call 1-888-606-8528. To see available cottages and other details, visit https://homeownerscollection.com/special/spring-fever-20-savings#q=im_btm_specials_nids%3A286
About Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals
Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals is an exclusive collection of premier vacation rentals operated by the homeowners of Seaside, Florida. The company manages more than 150 vacation rentals directly in Seaside, one of America's most celebrated beachfront communities.
For more information, call (855) 411-1557 or visit the collective's website at https://homeownerscollection.com.
