Aqurus Launches Distribution ERP Software Resource Center

The distribution ERP Software Resource Center helps distributions grow their business. Get ahead of the competition with an all-in-one integrated distribution solution that combines cloud ERP, warehouse management, inventory management and order management in one affordable ERP system designed for distributors.
CALGARY, Alberta (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
Aqurus launches a distribution ERP Software Resource Center to help distributors learn how to get things done faster and smarter using automated distribution ERP software integrated with the latest warehouse management, inventory management and order management tools.
Distribution companies need an automated distribution ERP to support the quote-to-cash cycle, with a comprehensive distribution suite featuring item substitutions to up-sell and cross-sell in any distribution environment. Distributors need to streamline warehouse management operations and transactions to reduce errors, automate processes and increase productivity. The modern distribution company needs to increase customer satisfaction, automate data capture, simplify tracking, and prioritize directed picking to compete. Distribution ERP software role-based dashboards help to monitor every corner of distribution operations. Distributors need to increase throughput and reduce downtime with native applications for picking, packing and shipping in an all-in-one integrated system. Most start-ups or smaller distributors use multiple applications to manage their distribution business. For example, they may use Dynamics GP to manage their financials, an inventory management application to manage inventory and a separate shipping application to manage shipments. As distributors grow, it becomes increasingly time-consuming to synchronize the data between multiple systems and warehouse locations manually. CFOs, controllers, owners, stakeholders and employees need various access levels with finely tuned permissions. The right people need to have real-time visibility into current inflows, outflows, and revenue streams. Integrated warehouse management, inventory management, sales orders, payments, pricing management, etc., is required to compete with modern distributors.
Aqurus created the Distribution ERP Resource Center for distributors to learn how to automate distribution processes with an all-in-one integrated distribution system. The Distribution ERP Software Resource Center offers a library of information for these companies to learn about tools to consolidate accounting and customer service processes to reduce errors associated with human redundant data entry and increase profits with distribution ERP automation.
About Aqurus
Aqurus Solutions delivers Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions to growing Manufacturing and Distribution businesses in Western Canada. Aqurus Solutions is a Gold Certified Acumatica Cloud ERP Partner, with offices in Calgary, Kelowna, and Burnaby. Aqurus specializes in Distribution, eCommerce, and Manufacturing, and Services solutions, with a deep, experienced team of implementation resources.
Acumatica Cloud ERP is a leading provider of cloud business management software that empowers small and mid-size businesses to reach their potential and drive growth. Built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated ERP applications powered by a robust and flexible platform.
