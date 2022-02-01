Trident University International DBA Graduate Presents Research on Professional Motivation

Dr. Robert Nicholson, a graduate of Trident's Doctor of Business Administration program, presented research from his Doctoral Studies Project, "A Case Study Exploring the Motivation of AL&T NCOs in the Army Contracting Command," as part of the University's CORE webinar series.
Trident University International (Trident) Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) graduate Dr. Robert Nicholson presented research from his Doctoral Study Project (DSP), "A Case Study Exploring the Motivation of Acquisitions, Logistics, and Technology (AL&T) Noncommissioned Officers in The Army Contracting Command.
This presentation was part of the Trident's CORE webinar series and was hosted by Dr. Indira Guzman, Doctoral Studies Director in Trident's College of Business.
In this qualitative study, Dr. Nicholson examined the influence of intrinsic/extrinsic motivators, job satisfaction, and grit on completing at least 20 years of service for this subset of noncommissioned officers (NCOs) in the U.S. Army.
Dr. Nicholson's surveys commenced with questionnaires, which were followed by interviews with a portion of the population who displayed two key traits: high grit and work self-determination. Individuals considered "high grit" typically display a passion and perseverance for long-term goals. Work self-determined qualities are displayed through an individual's professional desire to grow and improve.
"People who are work self-determined tend to be driven and ambitious," explains Dr. Nicholson. "This occurs when three innate and universal psychological needs – competence, relatedness, and autonomy – are fulfilled."
The findings of Dr. Nicholson's research suggest that motivations are based on how those surveyed perceive the external factors within the organization, which was particularly pronounced for the high grit and work self-determined individuals.
Evidence-based recommendations vis-à-vis the research include establishing a strong level of trust and building more confidence in the professional relationships between subordinates and leaders. Key to propagating an improved culture are increased introspection and the adoption of leadership philosophies such as transformational or servant leadership.
As a leader and mentor, Nicholson has embraced the core values of learning as the journey, excellence as the goal, and service as the measure of life, including as a current member of the U.S. Armed Forces, in academia, and in his personal life. In his free time, he mentors and motivates fellow students by running a Facebook group for Trident doctoral students and alumni.
He also serves as an academic mentor for higher education and self-development in the U.S. Army, as well as the Chairman and Chief Academic Officer for the Dr. Cindo Nicholson Memorial STEM Fellowship. This fellowship provides academic mentorship to international students from developing economies in Jamaica and the greater Caribbean region to pursue advanced studies in STEM.
In 2021, Dr. Nicholson was honored with the BEYA STEM Peer Reviewed Academia Award for Student Leadership - Graduate Level at the HBCU Engineering Dean's recognition event of the 35th BEYA STEM Global Competitiveness Conference in February.
Dr. Nicholson graduated from Trident's DBA program in 2021. He also holds a Master of Science in Homeland Security and Master of Business Administration from Trident, a Master of Arts in Procurement and Acquisition Management from Webster University, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Southern Connecticut State University.
View a recording of Dr. Nicholson's presentation here.
About Trident University International
Founded in 1998, Trident University International is a member of the American InterContinental University System, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org). Trident uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills designed to enhance the lives and education of students. Trident offers quality associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident has over 32,000 alumni, of which more than 27,000 have a military affiliation, and has received acknowledgements from Washington Monthly, Military Times, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational options.
